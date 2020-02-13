Ding Yi Music Company to put on online concert on Valentine's Day with singers like Joanna Dong, Wang Lei

SINGAPORE - If you're planning to stay home this Valentine's Day, you can still enjoy a Chinese chamber music and Mandopop concert from the comfort of your living room.

Ding Yi Music Company will be performing with local artists like Joanna Dong and Tay Kexin in an online concert.

It will be available on their Facebook page at 7pm on Friday (Feb 14).

This uplifting news follows the cancellation of several other concerts due to the coronavirus outbreak, including Malaysian pianist Mei Yi Foo's recital, the Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra's (SNYCO) Annual Concert: Exuberance Of Youth V, The Teng Ensemble's Once Upon A Time 2020 and school outreach concerts by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO).

Ding Yi also had to cancel their Happy Chinese New Year concert, scheduled for last Saturday, after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) was raised to orange.

"People were panicking and doing silly things like hoarding groceries," said Ding Yi's assistant conductor Dedric Wong, 33. "We thought: What can we, as a music group, do to help this situation?"

So, the online concert was initiated. Titled Together We Stand, it aims to send a message of positivity and encouragement to Singaporeans.

For some "star power", Ding Yi quickly gathered celebrities they worked with previously.

Despite the short notice, Mr Wong said most agreed enthusiastically with "no questions asked".

He added: "It was actually really heartening because they even rescheduled their plans to make it for the rehearsals and concert."

Besides Joanna Dong and Tay Kexin, getai singers Wang Lei and Liu Ling Ling will also make an appearance.

The hour-long concert will be hosted by Mediacorp presenter Jeffrey Low and Ding Yi's Principal Conductor Quek Ling Kiong, and feature a mix of uplifting and relaxing music.

Wang Lei, for example, will sing the Hokkien classic Strive To Win, while the chamber ensemble will perform the traditional Chinese tune Plum Blossom Melody in Three Variations.

Those in the mood for a good love song can look forward to Joanna Dong's rendition of Simple Love, which Mr Wong hopes will also inspire the community to stay united.

He adds: "These are familiar and nostalgic songs for many Singaporeans, so they may be of some comfort during this trying time."