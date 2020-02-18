Singapore Budget 2020: Govt to set aside $250m to boost partnership efforts with citizens on community projects

SINGAPORE - The Government will set aside $250 million to boost efforts to partner citizens on community projects, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

This includes $20 million that will be used to top up Our Singapore Fund (OSF), which supports projects in the social and community domains initiated by citizens. The OSF will also be extended from 2020 to 2025.

Since the fund was announced in Budget 2016, it has committed nearly $4.3 million for more than 240 projects in areas ranging from heritage to sports.

Such initiatives include Progress Nest, which runs after-school team activities for secondary school students from low-income families; and Stories From The Heart, which encourages young people to volunteer - for example, through experiential workshops that help people better empathise with the visually impaired.

Part of the $250 million sum will also be used to expand successful ground-up projects, such as those already supported by the OSF, as well as support an SG Eco Fund for ground-up sustainability efforts.

The latter will be launched by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said: "Challenging the energies of our people to key causes requires us to identify the challenges of our time. These challenges are multifaceted and multi-dimensional, but they are ultimately about how Singapore remains exceptional in an increasingly complex world.

"The solutions will come in all shapes and forms, from all levels of society - from government policies to individual efforts on the ground. We must overcome these challenges and find solutions together."

More details will be announced next week during the debate on the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's spending plans.