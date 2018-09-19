Blackout blamed on partial loss of supply

A large swathe of Singapore was hit by a massive blackout early yesterday morning in the worst power outage in 14 years.

A total of 146,797 residential and commercial customers in 19 areas - including Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Jurong, Aljunied, Geylang, Bedok, East Coast, Ang Mo Kio and Bishan - were affected.

The outage happened at 1.18am, and power was restored 38 minutes later.

The disruption to power affected not only households, but also shut down traffic lights and street lights on multiple roads.

Preliminary findings showed that the blackout was caused by a partial loss of electricity supply from two power generation com-panies, said SP Group.

The Energy Market Authority said it will review the outcome of its investigation before deciding on the actions to take.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: 147,000 affected by power disruption