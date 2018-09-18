Blackout causes partial power outage at Ng Teng Fong and Jurong Community hospitals, operations and patients unaffected

SINGAPORE - An extensive blackout on Tuesday morning (Sept 18) caused Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital to suffer a "partial power outage".

A spokesman told The Straits Times: "The hospital's backup generators kicked in immediately, and operations and patient care at the hospitals were unaffected.

"Such contingencies are part of our business continuity plans to safeguard our patients and staff and minimise disruptions to hospital operations."

The two hospitals are both situated in Jurong East. Jurong was one of the 19 areas in Singapore that suffered electricity disruption and experienced blackouts at 1.18am. The other affected areas are: Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Pandan Loop, Aljunied, Geylang, Tanjong Rhu, Mountbatten, Kembangan, Bedok, East Coast, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Thomson, Mandai, Admiralty, Sembawang and Woodlands.

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located in Yishun Central, and Mount Alvernia Hospital, located in Thomsom, told ST that it was not affected by the blackout.

The power outage lasted 38 minutes and affected close to 150, 000 residential and commercial customers.

Energy utilities provider SP Group said the blackout was due to a partial loss of electricity supply from two power generation companies, based on its preliminary findings.

ST has contacted other hospitals in Singapore for more information.