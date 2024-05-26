An investment scheme that promises quick and easy returns? It’s likely a scam

Get-rich-quick investment offers flood his messaging applications relentlessly. Earn 20 per cent returns in just a month – at low to no risk, they claim.

Receive lucrative commissions when you refer a friend.

But to savvy software engineer Norman Lim, these unsolicited messages are clear red flags.

Almost twice a week, the 31-year-old gets added to new Whatsapp or Telegram chat groups promoting “investment opportunities”.

“If it’s really so lucrative, why would they want to share the secret with everyone else?” says the seasoned investor, who has been involved in the financial markets since he was 18.

Other warning signs of investment scams, highlighted by national financial education programme MoneySense, include: Pressure tactics like limited offers, timed gifts or rebates; and fictitious track records such as many years of experience, multiple accolades or large investment profits.