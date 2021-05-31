All residents living in Yishun HDB block told to take swab test after Covid-19 infections detected

SINGAPORE - All residents of a Housing Board block in Yishun have been asked to go for a swab test after cases of Covid-19 infections have been detected there.

In a letter to residents seen by The Straits Times on Monday (May 31), Grassroots Adviser to Nee Soon GRC Faishal Ibrahim said this was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72.

He added that residents living in surrounding blocks need not be tested unless they have visited households in Block 745 between May 15 and May 24.

"Nee Soon Town Council has done a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the common area at Block 745 and the surrounding blocks," he said.

On May 24, the 304 residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 were asked to go for testing after four Covid-19 cases were detected in two households there.

The Ministry of Health said on May 25 that all the tests had come back negative.

Earlier, MOH had identified 11 Covid-19 cases from at least four households in Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8. Two of these were detected from a mandatory testing exercise for residents.

A total of 405 residents and visitors of the block were tested on May 21 and May 22.