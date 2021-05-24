285 residents and visitors of Block 559 in Pasir Ris tested for Covid-19, all negative so far

SINGAPORE - Testing operations at Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 have been completed, with 285 residents and visitors of the block having been swabbed as of noon on Monday (May 24), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A MOH spokesman said in an update on Monday evening that 188 people in the affected block have tested negative for Covid-19, while test results for the remaining 97 are pending.

"So far, no one has tested positive for Covid-19," she added.

MOH and the Ministry of National Development had said on Sunday that authorities would conduct mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at the block after four Covid-19 cases were detected in two different households there.

Swab tests were also carried out at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 as 10 Covid-19 cases were detected in four households there.

On Sunday, MOH had said initial investigations revealed that the units with confirmed cases in the Pasir Ris block do not share the same stack, unlike in the Hougang block.

The cases include an 88-year-old cleaner at Changi Airport Terminal 3 who was the first case detected in the Changi Airport cluster.

The other three cases are from another household.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Member of Parliament Desmond Tan said in a Facebook post that the testing operation was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Block 559.

The swab tests for residents were administered at the regional screening centre at the site of the former Coral Primary School from 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm on Sunday and Monday.