Civil servants in Singapore to get 1-month year-end bonus

Civil servants in junior grades will get an additional one-time payment of $500.
SINGAPORE - All civil servants will receive a year-end bonus of one month, the Public Service Division (PSD) in the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday (Nov 25).

Civil servants in junior grades - equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in OSS Grades III to V - will get an additional one-time payment of $500.

"Over the past year, public officers have continued to dedicate themselves to the national fight against Covid-19 and have worked tirelessly to keep Singapore and Singaporeans safe," said PSD in a statement.

The bonus is "in recognition of the sustained hard work and diverse contributions of officers in the fight against Covid-19," the PSD said, adding that the Government had closely consulted the public sector unions.

The Government will continue to pay the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, more commonly known as the 13th month bonus, to all civil servants.

