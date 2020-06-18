No mid-year payout for civil servants; one-time pay cut for superscale public officers

SINGAPORE - All of Singapore's 85,000 civil servants will not receive any mid-year annual variable component (AVC) payment amid the economic gloom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a weakening labour market.

In addition, public officers in superscale grades will take either a one-time half-month or one-month pay cut, in accordance with their seniority.

This comes on top of the earlier half-month pay cut taken by senior public service officers in key leadership positions, which was announced in February.

The announcement was made by the Public Service Division (PSD) on Thursday (June 18).

It said: "The Public Service stands in solidarity with the rest of the nation during this difficult period. Against the backdrop of a worsening economic outlook, and in close consultation with the public sector unions, the Government has decided that there will not be any mid-year AVC payment to civil servants this year.

"The Government appreciates the hard work and sacrifices of public officers in the fight against Covid-19, including those working on the front line and behind the scenes. Taking into account the prevailing economic uncertainties, the PSD, in consultation with and with the support of the public sector unions, will exercise restraint for the year-end bonus payment."

PSD also said that in deciding on the year-end AVC payments later this year, the Government will take into consideration the NWC's recommendations to give special consideration for lower wage workers.

These measures take into consideration the recommendations of the National Wages Council (NWC) release in March this year, which called on employers and employees to do their part, with management taking the lead, in helping to reduce costs and save jobs.

As the civil service is Singapore's biggest employer, its bonus is closely watched by the private sector, while statutory boards and other government agencies take their cue from it.