100,000 public healthcare workers involved in Covid-19 fight to get $4,000 each

SINGAPORE - About 100,000 public healthcare workers involved in responding to the pandemic will receive a special award amounting to $4,000 each for their courage and invaluable work, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday (Nov 5).

The Covid-19 Healthcare Award will go to all staff of public healthcare institutions, such as acute hospitals, community hospitals and polyclinics, as well as staff from community care organisations that deliver frontline healthcare services, such as in nursing homes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will also award a grant of $10,000 to each of the Public Health Preparedness Clinics, which served as the first port of call for Covid-19 patients, to be shared amongst their staff.

Mr Ong made the announcement at the National Medical Excellence Awards (NMEA) ceremony.

In his speech, the minister said: "I know a monetary award does not fully reflect the contribution of healthcare workers, neither is it the main motivator of a healthcare worker. But it is an appropriate thing for MOH to do, to recognise your contribution in this very exceptional year."

The Award will be given to staff of the public healthcare institutions in December, and to PHPCs and eligible staff of the in the first quarter of 2022.

Stress levels have gone up several notches in recent weeks, Mr Ong noted, as the transmission wave sustained at a high level, with more patients falling seriously ill and needing intensive care unit (ICU) care.

In response, more isolation and ICU beds had to be set up, nurses and doctors had to be redeployed and working hours became longer, among others, Mr Ong said.

"This work is not for the faint-hearted... You are our last line of defence - standing between us and the abyss. When vaccination, safe management, therapeutics and the patient's last bodily resistance are all breached, you still refuse to yield. You stand next to the patient as his last hope," Mr Ong said in his speech.