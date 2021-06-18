Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

SINGAPORE - Singapore's 86,000 civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus, while those in more junior grades will receive an additional one-off payment of $350 or $700, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Friday (June 18).

This comes amid an improvement in the economic outlook this year, though downside risks - such as an uneven pace of recovery across various sectors of the economy - remain, the PSD said.

Thus, the payment of the 0.3 month mid-year bonus will be made in recognition of the "tireless efforts of civil servants while bearing in mind the overall economic situation", the PSD added in a statement.

The Government will continue to monitor the economic situation closely, the PSD said, and take into consideration the guidelines by the National Wages Council which will be released later this year when deciding on the year-end bonus.

Last year, none of the civil servants received any mid-year bonus amid the economic gloom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The last time this happened was in 2009 during the global financial crisis.