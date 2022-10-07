A key lesson from Ukraine is how countries can take steps to avoid going to war: SM Teo

SINGAPORE - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen observers try to draw parallels between the ongoing conflict and a possible situation over Taiwan, but for Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, they are quite different.

Rather, the most important questions to ask are: How did we end up in a situation where we have a war right in the middle of Europe? What were the steps and circumstances that led to this situation?

These are the lessons that have to be applied to the situation across the Taiwan Strait, Mr Teo said at a discussion on Friday night.

"Analyse what is happening, and how can we take steps to avoid ending up in a situation where we have a war," he added.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, was speaking to about 400 people at the FutureChina Global Forum gala dinner at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, where he touched on topics such as relations between the United States and China and Singapore's fourth-generation political leadership.

The 13th FutureChina Global Forum, organised by non-profit organisation Business China, focused on the theme of stability amid turbulence.

In the discussion moderated by Mr Robin Hu, Temasek's Asia vice-chairman and operating partner, Mr Teo noted that many have analysed the parallels between the Russia-Ukraine war and a possible situation between Taiwan and China.

He pointed out that at the structural level, Ukraine is recognised as an independent country and is a member of the United Nations, and the principles of the UN Charter apply with regards to the sanctity of its borders and its territorial integrity, and concerning the use of force - and this was why Singapore took a strong position at the UN, and imposed targeted sanctions against Russia.

In the case of Taiwan, most countries in the UN have a One China policy and recognise that Taiwan is a part of China, and that has been the settled position for many years since 1971, when the government in Beijing took the seat for China at the UN.

But Mr Teo also noted that at a strategic level, whether one country wants to fight in a war to achieve its aims and whether it is likely to succeed, is a different matter.

He added: "There are some lessons to be learnt from the Ukraine war: Whether a war is worth fighting or not, whether it is winnable or not, and whether it is worth the cost or not, or whether one needs to find other solutions by peaceful means, before one goes into fighting."

In response to a question on what it would take for the Russia-Ukraine war to end, Mr Teo said there needs to be more strategic thinking and conceptual ideas about Ukraine and Russia's place in Europe, and where we want to be.

"Then, it will be clearer to see where a landing point will be," he added.

On whether there is a possibility of a war between the US and China, given that the US has said it will defend Taiwan if necessary, Mr Teo said he believed both sides do not want a war.

"Therefore, both sides should take the necessary steps to avoid one," he said.

"How? The current atmospherics are not at all positive and they are still going on a downward spiral," he added.