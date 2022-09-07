Biden 'sure' he will see Xi if Chinese leader attends G-20 meetings in Bali

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is "sure" he will see Xi Jinping if his Chinese counterpart attends November's meeting of the Group of 20 (G-20) nations in Indonesia.

"If he's there, I'm sure I'll see him," Biden told reporters before a Cabinet meeting.

Xi and Biden discussed the possible meeting during a more-than-two-hour July 28 call that included tense talks over a visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden's team has long sought - but has not yet confirmed - an in-person meeting between the two leaders to lower tensions over Taiwan, trade and a host of other issues. REUTERS