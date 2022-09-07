Biden 'sure' he will see Xi if Chinese leader attends G-20 meetings in Bali

Biden's team has long sought an in-person meeting between the two leaders to lower tensions over a host of issues. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AFP
Updated
Published
3 min ago

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is "sure" he will see Xi Jinping if his Chinese counterpart attends November's meeting of the Group of 20 (G-20) nations in Indonesia.

"If he's there, I'm sure I'll see him," Biden told reporters before a Cabinet meeting.

Xi and Biden discussed the possible meeting during a more-than-two-hour July 28 call that included tense talks over a visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden's team has long sought - but has not yet confirmed - an in-person meeting between the two leaders to lower tensions over Taiwan, trade and a host of other issues. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China's Xi plans foreign trip including meeting Biden: WSJ
Xi-Biden call helps calm tension but differences remain

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top