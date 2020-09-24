6 SAF servicemen fined over NSF Dave Lee's heatstroke death: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Six Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen who had been charged in military court over the 2018 death of full-time national serviceman Dave Lee have been sentenced, said the Ministry of Defence on Thursday (Sept 24).

The six servicemen - two regulars and four operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) - who had first been charged in February, were fined between $1,800 and $4,500.

Three of them were also demoted from the rank of third sergeant (NS) to corporal.

Corporal First Class Dave Lee, 19 years old at the time and a guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, died on April 30, 2018, about two weeks after he was admitted to Changi General Hospital for heatstroke.

The case had sparked discussion on training safety and lapses in the SAF after Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen detailed in Parliament in August 2018 preliminary findings that led to the incident.

The military court proceedings came after Captain Tan Baoshu - the supervising officer in the 8km fast march where the incident occurred - was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in January (2020).

The Attorney-General's Chambers had determined that after the conclusion of police investigations, there were sufficient grounds to prosecute Tan under criminal law, said Mindef.

On Thursday, the ministry said First Sergeant Chia Zhi Xuan, 25, was convicted of one charge of disobedience of general orders under Section 21 of the SAF Act and was fined $2,500.

The regular serviceman was the conducting officer for a training run held a day before the fast march in which CFC Lee participated and had made unauthorised deviations from the run's lesson plan.

Another regular, Second Sergeant Koh Ren Zhong, 26, who was the safety officer for the fast march, was convicted of one charge of negligent performance of a lawful duty under Section 17(2) of the SAF Act and was fined $1,800.

He had originally faced one charge of committing a negligent act endangering life under Section 41(b) of the SAF Act.

Three NSmen section commanders who meted out unauthorised punishment the day before the fast march were each fined $2,500 and demoted from third sergeant to corporal.

They are Corporal (NS) Chng Pheng Heng, 22; Corporal (NS) Jonas Ang Kai Jie, 24; and Corporal (NS) Yep Ren Jie, 22.

They were each convicted of one charge of disobedience of general orders under section 21 of the SAF Act and one charge of abuse of authority under section 29 of the SAF Act.

Initially, they had each faced three charges - two charges of disobeying of general orders and one charge of abuse of authority.

Corporal (NS) Tan Jin Yang, 24, also an NSman and the medic for the fast march, was convicted of two charges of negligent acts endangering life under Section 41(b) of the SAF Act.

He was fined $4,500 in respect of both charges.

The police had referred the six servicemen to Mindef to investigate potential breaches of military law. The servicemen were charged in military court after the SAF's Special Investigation Branch had concluded its investigations.

Tan Baoshu, 33, died in February after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He had been charged with causing the death by performing a rash act, including failing to evacuate the victim in a timely manner, and accused of disallowing the treatment that CFC Lee needed.

Dr Ng said in August 2018 that a preliminary assessment found the likely reasons for CFC Lee succumbing to heatstroke to be inadequate on-site casualty management and delayed evacuation to the medical centre.

The minister had also said that CFC Lee and his platoon mates had been punished for about 30 minutes the night before the fast march because two soldiers had used their mobile phones after lights out.

The punishment for perceived lack of teamwork involved the entire platoon. The soldiers were made to do physical exercises such as leopard crawls, push-ups and crunches.

Earlier that day, CFC Lee also did an interval training run at a faster pace than he was required to, with a shorter rest time between laps. This was a breach of training safety regulations.

Dr Ng said then that the reason given for these deviations was that the commanders wanted to enhance fitness and foster greater cohesion by keeping the platoon intact.