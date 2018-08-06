Parliament: Unauthorised punishment a possible factor in CFC Dave Lee's death, says Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - Full-time national serviceman Corporal First Class (CFC) Dave Lee Han Xuan's platoon was subjected to unauthorised punishment including 30 minutes of physical exercise the night before his fast march, compromising the required rest time, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament on Monday (Aug 6).

Nineteen-year-old CFC Lee, who was a Guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, died on April 30 this year, two weeks after being admitted to Changi General Hospital for heatstroke. He had completed an 8km fast march in Bedok Camp on April 18 before he showed signs of heat injury and had to be hospitalised.

The unauthorised punishment was one of two breaches of the Army's training safety regulations (TSR) and discipline regulations a day before CFC Lee's fast march, said Dr Ng, citing preliminary findings from a Committee of Inquiry (COI) convened to investigate the incident.

First, during a training run, CFC Lee ran a slightly faster pace than required, with a shorter rest time in between each lap than stipulated in the lesson plan.

Dr Ng said: "These deviations were a breach of TSR. The reason given was that the commander(s) wanted to enhance fitness and foster greater cohesion by keeping the platoon intact, and the soldiers running at the same pace, not in groups."

Second, unauthorised informal punishment was dished out to CFC Lee's platoon the night before the fast march, said Dr Ng.

This meant that the seven hours of uninterrupted rest required was compromised.

The scout platoon were told to assemble in their No. 4 uniform and assault bags, as the commander had wanted to punish them for a perceived lack of teamwork and the use of mobile phones after lights out, despite repeated warnings.

At about 9.45pm, informal punishment was given for about 30 minutes in the form of physical exercises, such as bear crawls, sprints, leopard crawls, push-ups and crunches. They also had water poured over them during the session, which ended with the troopers reciting the Guards creed a few times in a high kneel position.

They were sent back to their bunks at about 10.30pm.

Dr Ng said: "The COI noted that the relevant commanders did not seek prior approval for the conduct of this informal punishment or inform their superiors after the punishment."

After news broke of CFC Lee's death, there was speculation online that he and his fellow trainees were punished the night before the fast march.

CFC Lee's mother, Madam Jasmine Yeo, then called for 'tekan', or punishment sessions, to be put to an immediate stop at his funeral in May (2018).