SAF captain given discharge not amounting to acquittal in NSF heatstroke death dies from cancer

SINGAPORE - The army captain who was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal over his role in the death of full-time national serviceman Dave Lee in 2018 died on Thursday (Feb 13).

Tan Baoshu had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and was granted the discharge on application of the prosecution, the Attorney-General's Chambers said last week in response to media queries.

Court records showed that District Judge Lim Tse Haw had given the order on Jan 8.

A check on the Mandai Crematorium schedule online showed that he is scheduled to be cremated next Monday.

Tan, 33, was the supervising officer of an 8km fast march on April 18, 2018, which Corporal First Class (CFC) Lee, 19, participated in.

CFC Lee, a guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, had collapsed after the march at Bedok Camp and suffered a heatstroke. He later died on April 30.

Tan, then the officer commanding of the battalion's Support Company, was charged in October 2018 with causing death by performing a rash act, including failing to evacuate the victim in a timely manner. He was also accused of disallowing the necessary treatment for CFC Lee.

Asked about Tan's death, CFC Lee's mother, Ms Jasmine Yeo, told The Straits Times she was sad, but did not say more.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Ms Yeo had posted on Facebook: "It's sad to lost 2 sons in this way... RIP... Hope you are in a better place with Dave!"