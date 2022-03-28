25 action plans from the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development

SINGAPORE - From urging more flexible work arrangements to greater protection for victims of domestic violence, the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development unveiled on Monday (March 28) outlines the Government's plans to improve the lives of women here.

It took in feedback from the ground to enhance respite care options for caregivers - of which the bulk are women - as well as to allow elective egg freezing. Here are the 25 action plans laid out in the report.

Area 1: Equal opportunities in the workplace

1. New laws to ensure fair employment practices, plus ensuring those who come forward to report issues have their identities protected and are not retaliated against.

2. New Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangements by 2024, to require employers to consider employees' flexiwork requests fairly and properly.

3. Career mentorship, networking opportunities and training programmes for women at work and re-entering the workforce.

4. Encouraging greater utilisation of parental leave.

5. Revised Singapore Exchange Listing Rules and Practice Guidance to the Code of Corporate Governance to support greater board diversity, including gender diversity.

6. Council for Board Diversity will lead efforts to increase women's representation on boards.

Area 2: Recognition and support for caregivers

7. Respite care options to be enhanced; Household Services Scheme will be expanded to include basic child- and elder-minding services.

8. Home Caregiving Grant will be increased from $200 a month to up to $400 a month.

9. Greater access to affordable and quality pre-schools; a child and maternal health well-being strategy will be developed.

10. Awareness of caregiver support initiatives will be ramped up, with a push for community-based peer support networks.

11. More support for caregivers of persons with disabilities and children with developmental needs.