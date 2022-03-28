Mindset shifts needed to overcome gender stereotypes: White Paper

SINGAPORE - When her all-male groupmates discouraged her ideas when doing work on a school project, Singapore Institute of Technology student Afroze Begum Abdul Mohamed said she felt unheard despite being knowledgeable.

The cyber security student in her 20s, who noted that her field is male-dominated, said her groupmates also asked her to do less technical work.

Eventually, the group managed to remain objective to complete the work while ensuring all contributions were recognised, she said.

Sharing her experience in the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development unveiled on Monday (March 28), she said: "I strongly believe that gender does not define quality and women's voices should be heard. Mindsets can be gradually shifted, ensuring we are not limited by our gender but can live up to our individual potential."

Age-old stereotypes like the ones faced by Ms Afroze Begum still exist, and need to be fixed, according to the White Paper.

"Fundamental mindset shifts are needed to make the next bound of progress," it said.

It noted that gender stereotypes endure and can prevent both men and women from achieving their full potential.

For example, stereotypes about women's aptitude for certain types of work can contribute to lower female representation in male-dominated occupations which tend to be higher paying, such as in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) careers.

While the percentage of women studying in Stem courses increased from 38 per cent in 2017 to 41 per cent in 2019, only 55 per cent of women graduating with Stem degrees or diplomas enter related careers, compared with 70 per cent of men.

The White Paper outlined several plans to push for a change in mindsets, which include education and community partnership efforts.

For example, the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum in schools now includes discussion on the equity of familial roles as well as gender stereotypes, while institutes of higher learning continue to encourage women to enter Stem fields.

The Government has also been working with community organisations to overcome gender stereotypes.

For example, a video titled Gift To Our Next Generation, done by several community partners with the support of the Ministry of Social and Family Development, aired on free-to-air television and social media channels in December 2021.

The video featured different children reacting to household chores and caregiving duties at home based on their parents' behaviour at home, highlighting the ripple effects parents' behaviour have on their children and the importance of role modelling for future generations.