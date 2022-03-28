Better legal protection, support from community for victims of violence: White Paper

SINGAPORE - Victims of violence will now have better protection under the law and more community resources to tap under a new action plan that takes a tougher stance against violence and harm against women.

A White Paper on women's development released on Monday (March 28) mapped out a wide-ranging plan to beef up safeguards for victims of violence at home, the workplace and in the sports arena, among others.

These include a National Anti-Violence Helpline launched in January last year as the one-stop national helpline for anyone who is a victim of violence, including domestic violence, sexual violence and sexual harassment from May 1.

The helpline will be renamed the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline to better reflect its function.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said the helpline aims to help protect for women against violence and harm.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the helpline has received about 9,900 calls up to February and has 29 operators manning the helpline.

MSF added that it will expand the helpline to allow people to seek help by going online and with the use of mobile phones by end-2022.

The White Paper also includes other recent changes such as the recommendations of the task force on family violence - which have been accepted by the Government - as well as plans to support victims and increase public awareness of violence.

For instance, victims of family violence who face an immediate risk to their safety and well-being will be able to report abuse and seek immediate help from both the police and social service professionals who will respond to such incidents in tandem.

They will also receive better support to reduce their risk of being harmed again.

Abusers will face more accountability for their actions and benefit from stronger rehabilitation measures.

Ms Sun said: "To provide help expeditiously to victim-survivors of family violence, appointed social service professionals from MSF will be empowered to address immediate safety needs of victim-survivors.

"These can include facilitating victim-survivors to move to a safe place or place of safety temporarily and deciding whether to issue time-limited protection notices.

Any breach of these time-limited protection notices by perpetrators of violence will be considered a criminal offence."