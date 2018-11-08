1 SAF training to resume

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) troops involved in Exercise Wallaby in Australia have been carrying out rehearsals instead of urban operations training. This is because of a training time-out in the wake of a full-time national serviceman's death last Saturday. But training will progressively resume for Singapore troops today, SAF said in a Facebook post.

2 Polls reveal a divided nation

United States President Donald Trump faces the prospect of bitter partisan warfare after Tuesday's midterm election delivered a split verdict and revealed a country still sharply divided along party lines. Republicans held on to the Senate with a majority in the 100-member body. But Democrats made solid gains in the 435-member House.

3 Lion Air search extended

Search efforts for the downed Lion Air jet have been extended once more in the hopes of recovering victims' bodies and a second black box, while air crash investigators take a closer look at problematic "angle of attack" readings in a bid to unravel the mystery behind the deadly crash. The search will go on till Saturday.

An anticipated high-level meeting today between the United States and North Korea was abruptly postponed, triggering concern about the progress of denuclearisation talks even as South Korea tried to remain upbeat. The meeting "will now take place at a later date", said the US.

Australia will set up a bank to support loans to Pacific island nations, under a plan unveiled by the Labor opposition party that seeks to maintain Canberra's influence as China expands its reach in the region. Labor leader Bill Shorten, who is on track to win the next election, said the bank would help to build roads, ports and water, communications and energy facilities.

6 Keeping Asian skies safe

The recent Lion Air crash has put the spotlight on the need for coordinated oversight, such as in Europe and the United States, says senior aviation correspondent Karamjit Kaur.

7 Screening elderly for frailty

Community and healthcare institutions in Singapore are planning to check for signs of frailty in the elderly during health screenings. The inclusion of the checks will help prevent, delay or even reverse frailty among the elderly.

8 Click and buy a Hyundai

In an industry first, South Korean carmaker Hyundai and its local dealer Komoco will start selling cars online tomorrow on its Click & Drive platform.

9 Reds pay dearly for errors

A frustrated Jurgen Klopp declined to play the blame game after Liverpool went down tamely 2-0 to Red Star in Belgrade on Tuesday, because "I only have 10 fingers". Any repeat of their woeful display in their final two matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli could see the Reds miss out on the Champions League last-16 qualification, he warned.

Director Julius Avery had one rule when making horror movie Overlord - keep the special effects old school. Danish actor Pilou Asbaek, who plays Nazi officer Wafner, sat in a chair for five hours each day so that prosthetics could be glued on his face.

VIDEO

Eco-friendly jewellery

Learn how Ms Elaine Tan, the owner of home-grown jewellery brand Amado Gudek, creates jewellery from eco-friendly bioresin in this episode of Made in Singapore. http://str.sg/o72T

VIDEO

Arresting festive video

Check out the Singapore Police Force's video of their officers in action as they sing and dance to a remixed Tamil song to spread the Deepavali cheer. http://str.sg/o77G