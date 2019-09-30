HOME

1 Learn to repair appliances

Those with faulty appliances, damaged toys and torn clothing can learn how to repair them at a monthly meeting at Block 309B Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. This is the third meet-up site arranged by community-driven initiative Repair Kopitiam and electricity retailer Geneco for people to learn how to repair and reuse items.

2 Key to racial harmony

Singapore has had a fair amount of success in solving racism issues over the years, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday. Speaking to 170 participants at a dialogue on race relations, Mr Shanmugam stressed that achieving true racial harmony requires more than just government efforts.

3 S'pore voted to ICAO council

Singapore was re-elected to the council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised United Nations agency which governs civil aviation, by the highest number of votes - 165 out of 167 votes cast - last Saturday.



People attending a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS



4 China's 70th birthday bash

China's 70th birthday party tomorrow risks being upstaged by pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which could present discordant pictures just as the Communist Party is being feted in Beijing. A military parade marking the anniversary will offer a rare look at China's rapidly developing arsenal.

5 Chaos, street battles in HK

Chaos erupted in parts of central Hong Kong yesterday as the police and protesters fought pitched street battles during an unauthorised march staged ahead of China's national day tomorrow. The police used water cannon, tear gas, rubber bullets and foam rounds after the protesters tossed Molotov cocktails, bricks and glass bottles at them.

6 Rise of judiciary

The British Supreme Court's recent decision is part of a growing trend around the world of judges deciding on controversial political matters, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below).

7 Window to Eurasian heritage

A music score by jazz musician Jeremy Monteiro and Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling's swim cap are among the items in the new Eurasian Heritage Gallery, which charts the history, contributions and culture of Eurasians in Singapore. The permanent gallery is housed at the Eurasian Association.

8 Developers braving Brexit

Despite uncertainty over Brexit, some Asian developers, including Singapore property developer City Developments, have been doubling down on the small but fast-growing build-to-rent market in the United Kingdom that is projected to be worth almost £550 billion (S$849 billion) when it reaches maturity.

9 Welsh Dragons on fire

Wales are almost certain to top Pool D at the Rugby World Cup and earn an easier match-up in the quarter-finals, after holding off a furious Australian comeback for a 29-25 win yesterday in Tokyo. The Six Nations champions were powered by 14 points from the boot of fly-half Rhys Patchell.

10 Crown for S'pore bartender

Ms Bannie Kang, head bartender at Anti:Dote at the Fairmont Singapore, has been crowned the world's best bartender for this year at the Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year cocktail competition. She is originally from Busan, South Korea, and has been based here since 2010.

