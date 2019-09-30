'Mature' Wales just prevail

TOKYO • Wales never take the easy route at Rugby World Cups and yesterday's breathless triumph was no exception.

Having built an 18-point advantage early in the second-half they had to withstand a spectacular Australian comeback before sealing one of their most significant victories of the modern era.

The 29-25 win, however, puts the Wallabies on a potential collision course with England in the quarter-finals, while Wales are now looking at a likely last-eight clash against France or Argentina if they finish top of Pool D - with either team a less testing prospect than Eddie Jones' men.

Warren Gatland's players were indebted to well-taken tries by Hadleigh Parkes and Gareth Davies but they also had an unlikely hero in replacement fly-half Rhys Patchell, who scored 14 points after Dan Biggar failed a head-injury assessment in the second quarter.

Hailing the Six Nations champions for showing "some real character under pressure" despite an unchanged line-up from their Georgia opener, the Wales coach said: "In the second half, they put us under a lot of pressure and had a lot of the ball and it became a typical Wales-Australia (match), with it coming right down to the wire.

"This team and squad have really grown up in terms of game management... They have learnt a lot and matured as players."

It was a gripping contest from the outset, with Biggar requiring just 35 seconds to register the fastest drop goal in Cup history, and Wales looked sharp and purposeful to put Australia under persistent early territorial pressure.

The Wallabies badly needed some kind of foothold in the game after Parkes' try, and a stolen line-out and a messy Welsh scrum finally offered some encouragement.

Bernard Foley put in a neat cross kick and Adam Ashley-Cooper, playing in his fourth World Cup, cut back inside to score their first try.

This was, however, always going to be a game of fine margins and the ongoing confusion over high tackle sanctions was again underlined, with Samu Kerevi, Australia's most threatening back, penalised for what referee Romain Poite eventually decided was a forearm to the head of Patchell.

Already angry with rugby's officialdom over the three-match ban handed out to winger Reece Hodge for a dangerous tackle in Australia's opener against Fiji, coach Michael Cheika was moved to near apoplexy by the "crazy" decision.

"It was pretty funny, because I thought I had seen it before, might have been Reece Hodge, I am not sure," he said sarcastically.

"I don't know the rules any more, honestly."

It was hard not to feel sympathy for Kerevi as Patchell's upright position at impact left the ball carrier unable to do much except brace himself, with the search for consistency over tackle heights at this Cup proving distinctly elusive.

Wales, though, had rather more immediate priorities and Patchell landed his second penalty of the night for a 16-8 lead.

Worse would soon follow for the Wallabies as the fleet-footed Davies intercepted a pass for a try and their 23-8 advantage increased by three points via a second drop-goal by Patchell after the break.

Australia seemed to be staring down the barrel, but within a minute of Matt To'omua replacing Foley, Cheika's players had grabbed a try through Dane Haylett-Petty.

To'omua's conversion made it 26-15 and Michael Hooper ratcheted up the tension even more with their third try, while a conversion and a penalty from To'omua made sure it finished end to end.

But ultimately, it was Wales' night through a late Patchell penalty, and they will be hoping this is just the springboard to a maiden Cup.

