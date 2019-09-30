New gallery celebrates Eurasian heritage

The Eurasian Association has a new Eurasian Heritage Gallery charting the history, contributions and culture of Eurasians in Singapore.

The permanent gallery, launched in a ceremony officiated by President Halimah Yacob on Sept 21, marks the association's centennial.

It tells the local Eurasian story with 600 photos, artefacts, videos and audio recordings contributed by the Eurasian community in Singapore, who are descendants of unions between a European and an Asian.

About half of the gallery's collection is made up of new items contributed over the past year. The other half is from various smaller galleries and exhibitions owned by the association.

New artefacts include items from prominent members of the community. Among them: Former president Benjamin Sheares' Order of Temasek medal that he wore during his presidency, a music score by jazz musician Jeremy Monteiro, and Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling's swim cap worn in one of his competitions.

The 173 sq m gallery is located on the fourth level of the organisation's headquarters in Ceylon Road.

Visitors can learn about the community's contributions to nation-building, its hardships during the Japanese Occupation, and its traditional recreational activities.

For example, one segment of the gallery charts the various roads in Singapore named after Eurasians, such as Desker Road, Galistan Avenue and Sheares Avenue.

Another features sports artefacts from various Eurasian athletes, including sneakers worn by former national hurdler Heather Siddons, a silver medal won by Olympic sprinter Mary Klass at the 1954 Asian Games and a racket owned by squash legend Peter Hill.

The gallery also features traditional kitchenware, such as jelly moulds from the 1950s, a porcelain tea set with intricate bird designs, and a three-tier brass cake tray that is more than a century old.

There are also videos showcasing cooking demonstrations of traditional Eurasian cuisine, such as curry debal and oxtail stew.

Entry to the gallery, which is open from 10am to 5pm every day except Mondays, is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. Tickets for foreign visitors cost $5.

Ms Julia D' Silva, chairman of the association's heritage and culture sub-committee, told The Straits Times that in creating the gallery, the association hopes to "raise awareness of the Eurasian community".

"Not many people in Singapore know who the Eurasians are. Very often we get people asking us, are you Singaporean? Where are you from?" she said. "So this is a chance to tell the Eurasian story. How we came to Singapore, how the community was formed and how we took root and grew here... I hope people will have a better understanding of Eurasians and know that we are Singaporeans too."