HOME

1 Vlogger Nas hits back

The creator of Facebook channel Nas Daily has responded to a post critical of his videos of an "almost perfect" Singapore. Travel vlogger Nuseir Yassin's response: "Why doesn't everyone here try to live in the Middle East for a little bit?"

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Bid to fight fake news

The Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods submitted a 176-page report to Parliament calling for new laws that will give the Government powers to counter fake news. The 10-member committee made altogether 22 recommendations, including urging tech companies to take proactive steps to tackle fake content on their platforms.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Alert over energy security

Water security is crucial to Singapore’s survival, but it also needs to keep an eye on its energy security. The blackout on Tuesday has thrust this into the limelight, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry and Foreign Affairs Tan Wu Meng.

WORLD

4 Abu Sayyaf still a threat

Last week’s abduction of two Indonesians in the Sulu-Celebes seas off Sabah was a kick in the teeth for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry’s citizen protection efforts after months of hard work. The local authorities have yet to identify the kidnappers, but their o modus operandi indicates they are likely linked to the Abu Sayyaf terror group.

WORLD

5 Taking note of Bhutan polls

The electoral defeat of the ruling People’s Democratic Party of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Bhutan is seen as a major upset in an election being watched closely by its neighbours India and China. There has been some disquiet in India, where some news reports highlighted how a “pro-India party” had been knocked out.

OPINION

6 Beyond ‘Daddy knows best’

Section 377 is not the only piece of colonial-era legislation that India needs to review, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (above).

HOME

7 More pilot checks needed?

The incident last week of a Singapore Airlines pilot caught in Australia for failing an alcohol test before a flight is no laughing matter. A key question is whether there are enough measures in place to prevent it from happening again.

BUSINESS

8 Indonesia will grow: Lender

The World Bank has maintained a positive outlook on Indonesia’s growth despite rising external pressure on South-east Asia’s biggest economy.

SPORT

9 Russia’s suspension lifted

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to lift its ban on Russian entity Rusada, albeit with conditions, was yesterday greeted with dismay. But Russia welcomed the move, as it would likely pave the way for its athletes to compete internationally again.



Ms Sarah Naeem (above), 27, is the owner of The Moon bookstore. ST PHOTO: SYAZA NISRINA



LIFE

10 Room for women authors

A new independent bookstore called The Moon has opened in Chinatown. At least half of the books it stocks are by women writers.

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

In this special episode, multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman go on location to the OCBC Arena to check out The Straits Times Run Festival 2018. http://str.sg/hangout30

PODCAST

Chat for book lovers

Join us for Bookmark This! – a new monthly podcast about titles in the headlines and fresh reads. In this episode, the books include Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan and My Year Of Rest And Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh. http://str.sg/bookmark1