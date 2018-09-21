Women authors star here

The Moon's (from left) Ms Sarah Naeem and Ms Lee Jiaqian.
At The Moon, a new bookshop in Chinatown, at least half the books are by female writers

One can now say "meet me at the Moon" and not have to go any further than Chinatown, where a street of Sichuan restaurants and hostels welcomes an unusual new addition: independent bookstore The Moon.

At the shop, which launches officially today with a party that will include music, poetry and tarot-card readings, at least half the books are by female writers.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 21, 2018, with the headline 'Women authors star here'. Print Edition | Subscribe
