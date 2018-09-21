Too many in Singapore lack perspective, says vlogger

Popular travel vlogger Nuseir Yassin has said too many people in Singapore "lack perspective", as he hit back at critics who decried his videos on the city state, one of which lauded it as an "almost perfect" country.

The creator of Facebook page Nas Daily was responding to a post on another Facebook page, The Alternative View. The post said: "Nuseir Yassin professes to be an authority on (Singapore) after spending only a few days here."

It said Mr Yassin should "walk the talk" and take up citizenship in Singapore and experience the local living conditions as an average citizen.

The post, uploaded on Tuesday, made reference to several hotly debated topics in Singapore, including Housing Board flats' 99-year leases, mandatory national service, the Central Provident Fund and the quality of train service.

The post had a photo of Mr Yassin and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who met the 26-year-old Palestinian-Israeli when he was in Singapore during his trip that began last month.

Mr Yassin responded pointedly to the post in a comment. "I have a better idea: Why doesn't everyone here try to live in the Middle East for a little bit?" He highlighted his struggles as an Arab Muslim raised in the Jewish state of Israel, the frequent wars that the country engages in and how he would much prefer to live in Singapore.

He added: "One thing my travels have taught me is that a lot of people lack perspective. And in Singapore, too many people lack it."

He ended his post by implying that his critic is living in a "bubble" and is a crybaby.



Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, who came to Singapore last month, made a video that lauds the Republic as an "almost perfect" country (above). PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ NAS DAILY



His comment has since garnered around 5,500 reactions, far surpassing the 1,300 times the original post was shared.

Many netizens were supportive of Mr Yassin's remarks. Netizen Syzra Zahara K. Sultan said: "I apologise on behalf of my countrymen for their negative views and perspective of your amazing videos. Continue what you do best."

Some, however, felt it was unfair of Mr Yassin to compare his personal experiences with that of Singaporeans. Netizen Aleya Gaba said: "Just because other people struggle in a way that you perceive to be 'worse' doesn't mean our struggles are invalid. Our country is beautiful, clean, safe, but it's also deeply, deeply flawed."

Mr Yassin, who has over 8.2 million followers on Facebook, had previously clarified that his videos on Singapore were not sponsored, despite being largely positive. The videos look at various aspects of Singapore, including its waste management system and the lives of ordinary Singaporeans.

The Harvard graduate, who quit his job to travel the world, is currently in China.