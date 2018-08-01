1 Taxi market expands

HDT Singapore Taxi (HDTT) has been given the go-ahead to expand its all-electric taxi fleet from 100 to at least 800. HDTT has been operating with a temporary licence for the past two years and applied for the full 10-year licence in January. It will officially be the seventh operator from today.

Singapore has been clear and consistent in its position that Malaysia lost its right to review the price of water under the 1962 Water Agreement in 1987, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Malaysian media cited Malaysia's Foreign Minister as saying that "the agreement says the content of the agreement can be reviewed after 25 years".

3 Iran lays condition for talks

Iran baulked at United States President Donald Trump's offer for a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani, with Mr Rouhani condemning the illegal US withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile, his adviser said any talks had to start with a return to the deal.

4 Court bans terror groups

An Indonesian court has banned the Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), the country's most active militant network responsible for several terror attacks in the past two years, along with groups linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Yesterday's ruling would allow the authorities to arrest and prosecute any member linked to the JAD, including sleeper cells.

5 HK banking on fintech

Hong Kong is investing heavily to be Asia's leading fintech hub, banking on its strong laws and financial regulations, and positioning itself as the conduit between China's tech giants and the rest of the world, said the city's investment promotion agency, InvestHK.

6 What Venezuela teaches us

Lessons from Venezuela's tragic tale of economic mismanagement: Spending without saving and refusing to heed expert advice are among the factors that drove a rich country to poverty in less than a decade, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

7 Push for safer workplaces

A committee working on a 10-year plan to make workplaces safer and healthier is finding ways to help companies better understand contractors' track records when deciding on project tenders. Stakeholders have said senior management should take the lead in making sure workplaces are safe.

8 Kerber proves her mettle

Redemption for Angelique Kerber has been a tough road. She was the undisputed Player of the Year in 2016 and despite starting last year as world No. 1, she slipped out of the top 20. But her Wimbledon crown last month further proves that she has rediscovered the mental and physical mettle that seemed to have deserted her last year.

9 Boards show more diversity

A milestone in board diversity has been reached, with the majority of Singapore-listed firms now having at least one female director for the first time. The Diversity Action Committee also noted that the proportion of all-male boards had slipped to below 50 per cent for the first time.

10 Rise of mirrorless cameras

With the DSLR camera market hitting a downturn, the mirrorless camera market has been growing at a rapid pace. Sony led the way with its offerings, and now Nikon has joined the fray.

