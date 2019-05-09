Hangout with ST: Fake news law and English Premier League

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act that was passed by Parliament on Wednesday; the problem with settling for status quo at work; and who will win the English Premier League matches this Sunday.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the National University of Singapore Peeping Tom case; popular attractions at Jewel Changi Airport; the rise in cheating cases in Singapore over the past three years; and abuse in the workplace and what one can do about it.