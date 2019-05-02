Hangout with ST: Abuse in the workplace and the dawn of a new era in Japan

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss abuse in the workplace and what one can do about it, recycling in Singapore, and the dawn of Japan's new Reiwa era.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the National University of Singapore Peeping Tom case; popular attractions at Jewel Changi Airport; the rise in cheating cases in Singapore over the past three years; and the extreme things people do to avoid spoilers for shows such as Avengers: Endgame and Game Of Thrones.