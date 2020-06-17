Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Listen to SSO archive performance, whip up Penang-style Char Kway Teow and more

1. LISTEN: SSO ARCHIVE PERFORMANCE



SSO's YouTube channel screens a guitar concerto. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA



Be transported by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's (SSO) SSOPlayOn! Digital Season 2020 series on YouTube, featuring performances from its archives, as well as recently streamed digital performances.

Today, SSO's YouTube channel screens a guitar concerto composed by Bernard Tan as part of Singapore Composers: From The Archives at 7.30pm. The performance was recorded live at the Esplanade Concert Hall in January 2013.

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Penang-style Char Kway Teow



Recreate the yolkiness of Penang char kway teow by using extra-large eggs and adding an extra yolk. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Phase 2 might be coming on Friday, but it may be a while yet before border restrictions ease up and allow us to head north to enjoy Malaysia's popular dishes.

Meanwhile, I've come up with a recipe to replicate the taste of Penang's char kway teow, in memory of a foodie trip there in 2016.

On that trip, I tried the char kway teow at Joo Hooi Cafe, a coffee shop next to the Penang Road Famous Teochew Chendol stall.

3. RIDE: CYCLE A NEW ROUTE



Cycle a new route. PHOTOS: BIKE-A-LOCAL



Set up for local cycling enthusiasts, Bike-A-Local.com offers users Do-It-Yourself self-guided bicycle routes around Singapore.

The website has a "free ride" for cyclists to test the waters, which is a 22km circuit around Marina Bay.

It also offers routes for purchase, with links to Google maps, written instructions and some titbits of local history.

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Silent Revolution by Deborah Emmanuel



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



In the spaces between these words,

first light blooms upon a mountain of shadow.

All that is hidden floats to the surface,

dying fish rising out of the ocean.

