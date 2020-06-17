Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Penang-style Char Kway Teow

Phase 2 might be coming on Friday, but it may be a while yet before border restrictions ease up and allow us to head north to enjoy Malaysia's popular dishes.

Meanwhile, I've come up with a recipe to replicate the taste of Penang's char kway teow, in memory of a foodie trip there in 2016.

On that trip, I tried the char kway teow at Joo Hooi Cafe, a coffee shop next to the Penang Road Famous Teochew Chendol stall.

The char kway teow was disappointingly bland, despite the addition of duck egg and the soft yet springy, thin kway teow, similar to what is used in Ipoh hor fun.

It got me pondering how to amp up my own version at home, especially since duck eggs aren't readily available in Singapore.

But don't sweat it. For this recipe, I suggest using extra-large eggs as a substitute. I added an extra yolk to recreate that duck egg yolkiness.

For a healthier version, skip the extra egg yolk and use shallot oil instead of pork lard.

PENANG-STYLE CHAR KWAY TEOW

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbs lard oil or shallot oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 red onion, sliced

280g prawns, deshelled

1 tsp chilli paste

1 Chinese sausage, sliced

30g bean sprouts

500g thin flat rice noodles (Ipoh hor fun)

2 eggs and 1 yolk, beaten

2 Tbs fish sauce

1 Tbs light soy sauce

20g koo chye (garlic chives), cut into 5cm lengths

150g blood cockles

Pork lard cubes (optional garnish)

METHOD

1. Heat the lard oil in a wok. Over medium heat, fry the chopped garlic. Add the sliced onion.

2. Add the prawns.

3. Add the chilli paste and sausage.

4. Turn up the heat to high and add the bean sprouts and the noodles.

5. Push the noodles to the side of the wok and add the eggs.

6. Allow the eggs to cook slightly, then scramble and mix with the noodles.

7. Season with the fish sauce and light soya sauce.

8. Throw in the koo chye and stir-fry briefly.

9. Add the blood cockles and turn off the heat. Gently stir-fry the mixture to distribute the blood cockles well and let them cook in the residual heat.

10. Garnish with pork lard cubes (optional).