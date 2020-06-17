30 Days Of Art With NAC: Silent Revolution by Deborah Emmanuel

In the spaces between these words,
first light blooms upon a mountain of shadow.
All that is hidden floats to the surface,
dying fish rising out of the ocean.
All that was unsaid dangles in the air,
a delicate mobile dancing into form.
In solitude, resilience springs forth,
a fountain which did not know itself.
In the chasms between each sound
whole civilisations are found
birthing themselves from the rubble,
peeling away bandages from forgotten fruit,
striking matches for a new fire.
A fragile world
crumbles to become
a
perfect circle.
A star shines bright in a traffic-void sky. From the silence,
a single breath
is drawn
into
the belly
of the universe,
releasing winds of revolution upon an unsuspecting earth.
• Deborah Emmanuel, 31, is a singer, performance artist and the author of three books, including memoir Rebel Rites (2016) and poetry collection Genesis (2019). During the circuit breaker, she got a puppy called Loki/Low Key.
