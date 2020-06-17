5 things to do today: Listen to SSO archive performance, go cycling on self-guided routes and more

1 LISTEN: SSO archive performance

Be transported by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's (SSO) SSOPlayOn! Digital Season 2020 series on YouTube, featuring performances from its archives, as well as recently streamed digital performances.

Today, SSO's YouTube channel screens a guitar concerto composed by Bernard Tan as part of Singapore Composers: From The Archives at 7.30pm. The performance was recorded live at the Esplanade Concert Hall in January 2013.

Go to: bit.ly/30ObEVI

2 COOK: Whip up treats

British chef and cooking show host Nigella Lawson is offering social media followers a recipe a day to get them through quarantine.

Her website offers more than 60 mouthwatering dishes for followers to try, including spring chicken soup, sweet potato tacos and honey glazed ham.

Check out her decadent dessert offerings like chocolate pear pudding and lemon drizzle cake.

Go to: bit.ly/3d9n7lg

3 RIDE: Cycle a new route

Set up for local cycling enthusiasts, Bike-A-Local.com offers users Do-It-Yourself self-guided bicycle routes around Singapore.

The website has a "free ride" for cyclists to test the waters, which is a 22km circuit around Marina Bay.

It also offers routes for purchase, with links to Google maps, written instructions and some titbits of local history.

Go to: bit.ly/37xay20

4 ENJOY: A cyber punk art exhibition

An immersive virtual art exhibition by The Unusual Network and Metamo Industries features 14 works from artists in Singapore, Japan and the Philippines, which celebrate the iconic Japanese anime film Akira (1988).

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

The animated cyber-punk film deals with a post-apocalyptic world which is brought to life through the exhibition.

Visitors can take a tour through a grungy industrial building set in 2020 neo-Tokyo and browse works in 3D.

Viewers can buy the pieces online, which will be printed on high-quality fine art paper by Brilliant Prints Singapore.

Go to: bit.ly/2MZhwDl

5 WATCH: Asian comedians in quarantine

Make time to laugh with Comedy Central Asia's digital short form series, Comedians In Quarantine, which features five Asian comedians, including Benjamin Kheng and Haresh Tilani from Singapore, and Joanne Kam from Malaysia.

Filmed by comedians in their own homes, the sketches dole out tips on coping in confinement, ruminate on the unexpected effects of isolation and delve into the challenges of doing cabin fever stand-up.

Go to: bit.ly/2B8hqqD