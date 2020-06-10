Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Explore ST podcasts, make tasty oxtail stew and more

1. EXPLORE: ST podcasts



Monaco Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari leading the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race in Singapore, 22 September 2019. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



The Straits Times has several podcasts touching on a wide range of topics, such as sports and health.

One podcast features Money FM's Rachel Kelly, ST assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discussing post-circuit breaker scenarios for the Singapore Grand Prix. At the time of writing, the fate of the Sept 18 to 20 race weekend is still up in the air.

In a Health Check podcast, ST senior correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Tan Ken Jin, an orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, to find out more about the recent cases of stress fractures he has seen and how to prevent these.

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Flavoursome oxtail stew



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Relish this flavour powerhouse of an oxtail stew that is a breeze to cook.

Most home cooks have at least one stew in their repertoire. If you are looking to refresh your list of signature dishes, this is one recipe to add to your collection.

For novice cooks, oxtail stew could be just the dish to boost your confidence as you embark on your personal culinary journey.

3. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Copper by Marc Nair



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



In those days of unguarded moments, thieves slipped from shadow to cut holes in fences, punching through asbestos and emptied classrooms to pull hallways of copper wire from false ceilings.

They coiled the copper around the broken heart of unpaid rent and the absence of birdsong, rolled the drums down empty roads towards a lost port, stopping only for sunrise.

Copper became a dishonest conductor of greed, its rust-orange lustre an electric shame, metaphor for what had been stripped from the world. We became borders around ourselves, masking the invisible, only our eyes said goodbye for missing hours, for gasping patients and billionaire islands; in abandon, we had nothing fit for a eulogy. There are streets where nobody lives now and we may no longer love in the same ways. If we do touch, be fierce; write longing into each moment, wind around me like copper, until something sparks again.

4. LISTEN: Be a radio VIP



PHOTO: SPH RADIO



SPH Radio stations Kiss92 FM and ONE FM 91.3 are inviting listeners to be part of their VIP programmes and control their playlists by rating songs in bi-weekly surveys.

Kiss92 VIP fans who share which songs they like from the late 1990s and early 2000s on the Kiss92 website stand to win a signature hotpot set for six, worth $268, from HotPot Master Delivery.

ONE FM VIP fans, who go to the ONE FM website and indicate what they think of some of the greatest hit songs from the last two years, have a chance to win a $100 voucher from Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore, or a fresh produce box from Avo & Co.

In March, Kiss92 FM launched a new music segment, titled 10 O'Clock News with Joshua Simon (above), to help listeners discover new songs. It airs on weeknights from 10 to 11pm.

