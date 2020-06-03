Health Check Podcast: Stress fractures from running too much during Covid-19 pandemic?

Health Check Ep 38: Stress fractures from running too much during Covid-19 pandemic?

15:41 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times guiding you to a better understanding of health issues with healthy living tips.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we keep fit. Many people have taken to running as a form of exercise, never mind that they have never run till now or that they don't have a pair of proper running shoes.

ST senior correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Dr Tan Ken Jin, an orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, to find out more about the recent cases of stress fractures he has seen, how to prevent these from happening to you, as well as how inactivity can affect you.

He also talks about why you may want to consider standing up while working at home.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis

Follow more Health Check podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXP

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN

Playlist: https://str.sg/Jw7R

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg