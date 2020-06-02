GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Post-circuit breaker scenarios for Singapore's September F1 Grand Prix outcome

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 86: Post-circuit breaker scenarios for Singapore's September F1 Grand Prix outcome

12:22 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

They discuss the following topics in the first and second halves of this episode:

1. It is a tricky time for sport in Singapore; the government has begun to ease up on circuit breaker restrictions, but there is little to suggest the Republic's battle against the coronavirus pandemic will end anytime soon. This puts events like the Singapore Grand Prix, scheduled for Sept 20, in serious doubt. What are the likely scenarios?

2. Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong last week said the move to Phase Two of post-circuit breaker measures could happen before the scheduled date of July 2. Sport Singapore has just announced that athletes who have qualified or are close to qualifying for the Olympics and Paralympics, can return to training on June 2 under "controlled conditions". What does this mean for athletes?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

