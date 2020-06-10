5 things to do today: Explore ST podcasts, be a radio VIP and more

1. EXPLORE: ST podcasts

The Straits Times has several podcasts touching on a wide range of topics, such as sports and health.

One podcast (str.sg/JdHL) features Money FM's Rachel Kelly, ST assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discussing post-circuit breaker scenarios for the Singapore Grand Prix. At the time of writing, the fate of the Sept 18 to 20 race weekend is still up in the air.

In a Health Check podcast (str.sg/JdtG), ST senior correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Tan Ken Jin, an orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, to find out more about the recent cases of stress fractures he has seen and how to prevent these.

2. WATCH: Pianist Ronan O'Hora



PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA



British pianist Ronan O'Hora has performed throughout the world, playing with orchestras such as the London Philharmonic, Philharmonia Orchestra and the BBC Symphony.

He performed at Singapore's Victoria Concert Hall on May 31 last year and the programme included works by Brahms, Beethoven and Schumann.

The full show is now available for viewing online as part of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's SSOPlayOn! series.

Info: www.sso.org.sg/playon/ronan-ohora-in-recital

3. READ: My Edutainment Book



PHOTO: PETRA HADDEMAN BULLEE



Targeted at children between eight and 12 years old, this 2017 book (above) was written by Petra Haddeman Bullee, a graphic designer and Singapore-based author. It aims to inspire children to read and be active and inquisitive.

The book ($19, available from www.myedutainmentbook.com), may be a good way to bond with your children and get them to challenge themselves and broaden their general knowledge.

Info: str.sg/JQNJ

4. TUNE IN: Final episode of Cross Tok



PHOTOS: CROSS RATIO ENTERTAINMENT, ALFRED SIM



Since May 13, Cross Ratio Entertainment has been presenting Cross Tok, an interactive livestream programme every Wednesday, where stars sing, play games and interact with fans.

The final episode of the first season is happening today, at 9pm, on Cross Ratio Entertainment's Facebook page, and will be hosted by local singers Derrick Hoh (left) and Alfred Sim (right).

During the show, Mediacorp actor Desmond Ng will share what he has been doing.

Info: www.facebook.com/crossratio

5. LISTEN: Be a radio VIP



PHOTO: SPH RADIO



SPH Radio stations Kiss92 FM and ONE FM 91.3 are inviting listeners to be part of their VIP programmes and control their playlists by rating songs in bi-weekly surveys.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Kiss92 VIP fans who share which songs they like from the late 1990s and early 2000s at www.kiss92.sg/win/kiss-vip-club-1 stand to win a signature hotpot set for six, worth $268, from HotPot Master Delivery.

ONE FM VIP fans, who go to www.onefm.sg/win/one-fm-vip and indicate what they think of some of the greatest hit songs from the last two years, have a chance to win a $100 voucher from Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore, or a fresh produce box from Avo & Co.

In March, Kiss92 FM launched a new music segment, titled 10 O'Clock News with Joshua Simon (above), to help listeners discover new songs. It airs on weeknights from 10 to 11pm.

With input from Ernest Luis