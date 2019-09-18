Michelin Guide 2019: Full list of restaurants that earned stars

RESTAURANTS WITH ONE STAR
1. Alma by Juan Amador
Address: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221
Phone: 6735-9937
Website: alma.sg
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Alma-by-Juan-Amador-577708072371851
Opening hours: Wednesdays to Fridays, 12pm - 2.30pm. Mondays to Saturdays, 6pm - 10.30pm
Bar: Mondays to Thursdays, 5.30pm - 12am. Fridays to Saturdays, 5.30pm - 1am. Closed on Sundays
2. Basque Kitchen by Aitor
Address: 97 Amoy Street,
Phone: 6224-2232
Website: https://www.basquekitchenbyaitor.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/basquekitchenbyaitor/?ref=br_rs
Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 11pm (Mondays to Fridays), 6.30 to 11.30pm (Saturdays); closed on Sundays
3. Beni
Address: Mandarin Gallery, 333 Orchard Road
Phone: 6235-2285
Website: beni-sg.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/benisingapore
Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 11pm
4. Braci
Address: 52 Boat Quay, 05-02
Phone: 6866-1933
Website: http://www.braci.sg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/braci.sg/?ref=br_rs
Opening hours: 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays). Closed on Sundays
5. Buona Terra
Address: 29 Scotts Road, Singapore 228224
Phone: 6733 0209
Website: http://www.buonaterra.com.sg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/buonaterrasg/
Opening hours:Noon - 2:30pm (Mon - Fri), 6:30pm - 10:30pm (Mon - Sat). Closed on Sundays
6. Burnt Ends
Address: 20 Teck Lim Rd, Singapore 088391
Phone: 6224 3933
Website: https://burntends.com.sg/reservation/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurntEndsSG/
Opening hours: 11.45am to 2pm (Friday and Saturday), 6pm to midnight (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday
7. Candlenut
Address: Como Dempsey, 17A Dempsey Road
Phone: 1800-304-2288
Website: www.candlenut.com.sg
Facebook: www.facebook.com/candlenut.sg
Opening hours: Noon to 2.30pm (daily), 6 to 9.30pm (Sunday to Thursday), 6 to 10.30pm (Friday and Saturday)
8. Cheek Bistro
Address: 21 Boon Tat Street, Singapore 069620
Phone: 6221 1911
Website: https://cheekbistro.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheekbyjowlsg/
Opening hours: Noon to 3pm (weekday), 6 to 10.30pm (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday
9. Chef Kang's
Address: 25 Mackenzie Rd, Singapore 228681
Phone: 6238-6263
Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.45 to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Closed on Monday
10. Corner House
Address: 1 Cluny Road, Nassim Gate, Singapore Botanic Gardens, E J H Corner House, Singapore 259569
Phone: 6469-1000
Website: www.cornerhouse.com.sg
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cornerhouseSG
Instagram: @cornerhousesg
Opening hours: Tuesday Saturday: Lunch: 12pm -to 3pm (last order 2.30pm); Dinner 6.30pm to 11pm (last order 10pm). Sunday: Brunch: 11.30am to 3pm (last order 2.30pm); Dinner: 6.30pm to 11pm (last order 10pm). Closed on Monday
11. Cut
Address: B171, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
Phone: 6688-8517
Website: www.marinabaysands.com/restaurants/celebritychefs/cut.html#menus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CUTSingapore/
Opening hours: Main Dining Room: Sunday to Thursday, 6pm - 10pm; Friday to Saturday, 6pm - 11pm
Cut Bar and Lounge: Monday to Sunday, 5.30pm nidnight
12. Garibaldi
Address: 36 Purvis Street #01-02 Singapore 188613
Phone: 6837-1468
Website: http://www.garibaldi.com.sg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/garibaldirestaurant/
Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm, 6.30pm to 12.30pm, every day
13. Hawker Chan
Address: #02-126 Chinatown Food Complex, 335, Smith Street
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hawkerchanSG/
Opening hours: Daily, 10am until the chicken sells out, closed on Wednesdays.
14. Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
Address: Block 466, Crawford Lane #01-12, Singapore 190465
Website: www.taihwa.com.sg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hill-Street-Tai-Hwa-Pork-Noodle/153880607...
Opening hours: 9.30am to 9pm. Closed on Mondays
15. Iggy's
Address: Level 3 Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road
Phone: 6732-2234
Website: http://www.iggys.com.sg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/IggysHilton-Hotel/273986389305190
Opening hours: lunch (Thursday to Saturday), dinner (Monday to Saturday), closed on Sunday and public holiday
16. Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine
Address: 03-05 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
Phone: 6736-2118
Website: http://www.imperialtreasure.com/restaurant/Imperial%20Treasure%20Fine%20...
Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 3pm (Saturday), 10.30am to 3pm (Sunday), 6 to 11pm daily
17. Jaan
Address: Level 70, Equinox Complex, Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882
Phone: 6837-3322
Website: www.jaan.com.sg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JAANByKirk/
Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm - 2.30pm Dinner: 7pm - 10pm. Opens Monday to Saturday. Closed on Sunday and public holidays.
18. Restaurant Jag
Address: 76 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089535
Phone: 3138 8477
Website: https://www.restaurantjag.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/restaurantjagsg/
Opening hours: Noon to 2pm (Tuesday to Friday), 6pm to 10pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday, Monday and public holiday
19. Jiang-Nan Chun
Address: Four Seasons Hotel, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646
Phone: 6831 7220
Website: https://www.fourseasons.com/singapore/dining/restaurants/jiang_nan_chun/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JiangNanChunFourSeasonsSingapore/
Opening hours: Daily 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm
20. Labyrinth
Address: Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue, #02-23, Singapore 039802
Phone: 6223 4098
Website: http://labyrinth.com.sg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RestaurantLabyrinth/
Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm to 2.30 pm (Tue - Fri, not available on public holidays); Pre-theatre: 6pm (Thu - Sat); Dinner: 6.30 pm to 11 pm (Tue - Sun). Bar: 6.30 pm till late (Tue - Sun)
21. Lei Garden
Address: #01-24 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street
Phone: 6339 3822
Website: http://www.leigarden.hk/en/branches/branch.php?cid=4
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leigarden.sgp/
Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am - 3pm & 6pm - 11pm
22. Lerouy
Address: 3 Stanley St, Singapore 068722
Phone: 6221 3639
Website: https://www.lerouy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RestaurantLerouy/
Opening hours: Noon to 2pm, 6.30pm to 10.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday
23. Ma Cuisine
Address: 38 Craig Road, Singapore 089676
Phone: 6224 1838
Website: http://macuisinesg.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/macuisinesingapore/
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 5pm - 11.45pm
24. Meta Restaurant
Address: 1 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089109
Phone: 6513 0898
Website: https://metarestaurant.sg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metasingapore/
Opening hours: Noon to 2.30pm, last order at 1.45pm (Wednesday to Friday), 6 to 11pm, last order at 9.45pm (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday
25. Nouri
Address: 72 Amoy Street, Singapore 069891
Phone: 6221 4148
Website: http://nouri.com.sg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/restaurantnouri
Opening hours: Monday and Saturday, 6pm - midnight, Tuesday to Friday, 11.30am - 3pm and 6pm - midnight
26. Putien (Kitchener Road)
Address: 127 Kitchener Road
Phone: 6336 2184
Website: www.putien.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/PUTIEN.RESTAURANT/
Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am-3pm & 5.30pm-10.30pm
27. Rhubarb
Address: 3 Duxton Hill Singapore 089589
Phone: 8127 5001
Website: www.rhubarb.sg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/RhubarbLeRestaurant/1505748192995678
Instagram: @rhubarb_le_restaurant
Opening hours: Monday - Friday: Lunch: 11.45am - 2.30pm (Last order). Dinner: 6.30pm - 10.00pm (Last order). Saturday: Dinner: 6pm - 10.30pm (Last order)
28. Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Road)
Address: 76 Bras Basah Rd, Lobby Floor
Phone: 6338 6131
Website: https://www.shinjibykanesaka.com/raffles-place
Opening hours: Noon to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Closed on Sunday
29. Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road)
Address: 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore Lobby Level, Singapore 247911
Phone: 6884-8239
Website: http://www.shinjibykanesaka.com/stregis/index.html
Opening hours: Noon to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Closed on Sunday
30. Summer Palace
Address: Regent Singapore, Level 3, 1 Cuscaden Road, 249715
Phone: 6725 3288
Website: http://www.regenthotels.com/regent-singapore/dining/summer-palace
Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm to 2.30pm (Mon - Fri); Brunch: 11.30 am to 2.30pm (Sat - Sun; Dinner: 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm daily
31. Summer Pavilion
Address: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue
Phone: 6434 5286
Website: http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/singapore/dining/summer-pavilion
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SummerPavilionSingapore
Opening hours: Lunch - Daily, 11.30am - 2.30pm. Dinner - Daily, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tea Salon - Daily, 12pm to 10pm.
32. Sushi Ichi
Address: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
Phone: 6235 5514
Website: ginza-sushiichi.jp/english/shop/singapore.html
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ginzasushiichisg/
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday - 12pm - 14:30pm & 6pm - 11pm. Sunday - 6pm - 10pm. Closed on Monday
33. Sushi Kimura
Address: 390 Orchard Rd #01-07, Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871
Phone: 6734 3520
Website: www.sushikimura.com.sg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sushi.kimura.sg/
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 noon - 3pm and 7pm - 10pm. Closed on Monday
34. Table65
Address: 26 Sentosa Gateway, Hotel Michael, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 098138
Phone: 6577 7939
Website: https://www.rwsentosa.com/en/restaurants/table65
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Table65RWS/
Opening hours: 6 to 10.30pm (Thursday to Monday). Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
35. Terra Tokyo Italian
Address: 54 Tras Street, Singapore 078993
Phone: 9751 2145
Website: https://www.terraseita.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terraseita/
Opening hours: Monday to Friday: Noon - 2.30pm (last orders at 1.30pm), 6.30pm - 10.30pm (last orders at 9.30pm); Saturday: 6.30pm - 10.30pm (last orders at 9.30pm); Closed on Sunday
36. The Song of India
Address: 33 Scotts Road
Phone: 6836 0055
Website: thesongofindia.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesongofindia/
Instagram: @songofindia
Opening hours: Daily, Noon - 3pm & 6pm - 11pm
37. Vianney Massot Restaurant
Address: 39 Hongkong St, Singapore 059678
Phone: 6909 6360
Website: https://www.vianneymassot.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VianneyMassotSG/
Opening hours: Noon to 4pm, 1.30pm last order (Wednesday to Saturday), 6pm to midnight, last order 9pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday
RESTAURANTS WITH TWO STARS
1. Saint Pierre
Address: 1 Fullerton Road, 02-02B, One Fullerton, Singapore 049213
Phone: 6438 0887
Website: http://www.saintpierre.com.sg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saintpierrerestaurant/
Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm (last seating 1.30pm), 6.30pm to 11pm (last seating 9pm). Closed on Sunday and Monday
2. Shisen Hanten
Address: Level 35, Orchard Wing, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road
Phone: 6831 6262, 6831 6266
Website: www.shisenhanten.com.sg
Facebook: www.facebook.com/shisenhanten
Opening hours: Daily, Noon to 3pm & 6pm to 10pm
3. Shoukouwa
Address: 1, Fullerton Road, #02-02A, One Fullerton
Phone: 6423 9939
Website: www.shoukouwa.com.sg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shoukouwa/
Opening hours: Lunch (Tues to Sat), 11.30am - 3pm. Dinner (Tues to Sun), 6.30pm - 11pm. Closed on Mondays
4. Waku Ghin
Address: Level 2 Dining, L201 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Singapore 018956
Phone: 6688 8507
Website: www.marinabaysands.com/restaurants/celebritychefs/wakughin.html#chef bio
Facebook: www.facebook.com/wakughin
Opening hours: Daily dinner - two seatings, 5.30pm and 8pm
5. Zen
Address: 41 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089855
Phone: 6534 8880
Website: https://www.restaurantzen.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/restaurantzen.sgp/
Opening hours: 7pm to 10.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday
RESTAURANTS WITH THREE STARS
1. Les Amis
Address: 1 Scotts Road #01-16, Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208
Phone: 6733 2225
Website: www.lesamis.com.sg
Facebook: www.facebook.com/lesamisrestaurant
Instagram: @lesamisrestaurant
Opening hours: Lunch (Mon to Thur), Noon - 2pm; Dinner (Mon to Thur), 7pm - 9:30pm; Lunch (Fri to Sun) Noon 2pm; Dinner (Fri to Sun) 6:30pm - 9:30pm. Closed on certain public holidays.
2. Odette
Address: 1 St Andrew's Road, #0104, Singapore 059679
Phone: 6385 0498
Website: www.odetterestaurant.com
Facebook: facebook.com/odetterestaurant
Instagram: @odetterestaurant
Opening hours: Lunch, Noon - 1.30pm (last seating). Dinner, 7pm - 9pm (last seating), Monday (Dinner only); Tuesday to Saturday (lunch and dinner); closed on Sunday and public holidays