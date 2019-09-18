Michelin Guide 2019: Full list of restaurants that earned stars

RESTAURANTS WITH ONE STAR

1. Alma by Juan Amador

Address: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Phone: 6735-9937

Website: alma.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Alma-by-Juan-Amador-577708072371851

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Fridays, 12pm - 2.30pm. Mondays to Saturdays, 6pm - 10.30pm

Bar: Mondays to Thursdays, 5.30pm - 12am. Fridays to Saturdays, 5.30pm - 1am. Closed on Sundays

2. Basque Kitchen by Aitor

Address: 97 Amoy Street,

Phone: 6224-2232

Website: https://www.basquekitchenbyaitor.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/basquekitchenbyaitor/?ref=br_rs

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 11pm (Mondays to Fridays), 6.30 to 11.30pm (Saturdays); closed on Sundays

3. Beni

Address: Mandarin Gallery, 333 Orchard Road

Phone: 6235-2285

Website: beni-sg.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/benisingapore

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 11pm

4. Braci

Address: 52 Boat Quay, 05-02

Phone: 6866-1933

Website: http://www.braci.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/braci.sg/?ref=br_rs

Opening hours: 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays). Closed on Sundays

5. Buona Terra

Address: 29 Scotts Road, Singapore 228224

Phone: 6733 0209

Website: http://www.buonaterra.com.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/buonaterrasg/

Opening hours:Noon - 2:30pm (Mon - Fri), 6:30pm - 10:30pm (Mon - Sat). Closed on Sundays

6. Burnt Ends

Address: 20 Teck Lim Rd, Singapore 088391

Phone: 6224 3933

Website: https://burntends.com.sg/reservation/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurntEndsSG/

Opening hours: 11.45am to 2pm (Friday and Saturday), 6pm to midnight (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday

7. Candlenut

Address: Como Dempsey, 17A Dempsey Road

Phone: 1800-304-2288

Website: www.candlenut.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/candlenut.sg

Opening hours: Noon to 2.30pm (daily), 6 to 9.30pm (Sunday to Thursday), 6 to 10.30pm (Friday and Saturday)

8. Cheek Bistro

Address: 21 Boon Tat Street, Singapore 069620

Phone: 6221 1911

Website: https://cheekbistro.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheekbyjowlsg/

Opening hours: Noon to 3pm (weekday), 6 to 10.30pm (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday

9. Chef Kang's

Address: 25 Mackenzie Rd, Singapore 228681

Phone: 6238-6263

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.45 to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Closed on Monday

10. Corner House

Address: 1 Cluny Road, Nassim Gate, Singapore Botanic Gardens, E J H Corner House, Singapore 259569

Phone: 6469-1000

Website: www.cornerhouse.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cornerhouseSG

Instagram: @cornerhousesg

Opening hours: Tuesday ­ Saturday: Lunch: 12pm -to 3pm (last order 2.30pm); Dinner 6.30pm to 11pm (last order 10pm). Sunday: Brunch: 11.30am to 3pm (last order 2.30pm); Dinner: 6.30pm to 11pm (last order 10pm). Closed on Monday

11. Cut

Address: B1­71, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Phone: 6688-8517

Website: www.marinabaysands.com/restaurants/celebrity­chefs/cut.html#menus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CUTSingapore/

Opening hours: Main Dining Room: Sunday to Thursday, 6pm -­ 10pm; Friday to Saturday, 6pm - 11pm

Cut Bar and Lounge: Monday to Sunday, 5.30pm ­ nidnight

12. Garibaldi

Address: 36 Purvis Street #01-02 Singapore 188613

Phone: 6837-1468

Website: http://www.garibaldi.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/garibaldirestaurant/

Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm, 6.30pm to 12.30pm, every day

13. Hawker Chan

Address: #02-126 Chinatown Food Complex, 335, Smith Street

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hawkerchanSG/

Opening hours: Daily, 10am until the chicken sells out, closed on Wednesdays.

14. Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Address: Block 466, Crawford Lane #01-12, Singapore 190465

Website: www.taihwa.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hill-Street-Tai-Hwa-Pork-Noodle/153880607...

Opening hours: 9.30am to 9pm. Closed on Mondays

15. Iggy's



PHOTO: IGGYS.SG/INSTAGRAM



Address: Level 3 Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road

Phone: 6732-2234

Website: http://www.iggys.com.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/IggysHilton-Hotel/273986389305190

Opening hours: lunch (Thursday to Saturday), dinner (Monday to Saturday), closed on Sunday and public holiday

16. Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Address: 03-05 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Phone: 6736-2118

Website: http://www.imperialtreasure.com/restaurant/Imperial%20Treasure%20Fine%20...

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 3pm (Saturday), 10.30am to 3pm (Sunday), 6 to 11pm daily

17. Jaan

Address: Level 70, Equinox Complex, Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882

Phone: 6837-3322

Website: www.jaan.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JAANByKirk/

Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm ­- 2.30pm Dinner: 7pm ­- 10pm. Opens Monday to Saturday. Closed on Sunday and public holidays.

18. Restaurant Jag

Address: 76 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089535

Phone: 3138 8477

Website: https://www.restaurantjag.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/restaurantjagsg/

Opening hours: Noon to 2pm (Tuesday to Friday), 6pm to 10pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday, Monday and public holiday

19. Jiang-Nan Chun

Address: Four Seasons Hotel, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646

Phone: 6831 7220

Website: https://www.fourseasons.com/singapore/dining/restaurants/jiang_nan_chun/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JiangNanChunFourSeasonsSingapore/

Opening hours: Daily 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm

20. Labyrinth

Address: Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue, #02-23, Singapore 039802

Phone: 6223 4098

Website: http://labyrinth.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RestaurantLabyrinth/

Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm to 2.30 pm (Tue - Fri, not available on public holidays); Pre-theatre: 6pm (Thu - Sat); Dinner: 6.30 pm to 11 pm (Tue - Sun). Bar: 6.30 pm till late (Tue - Sun)

21. Lei Garden

Address: #01-24 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street

Phone: 6339 3822

Website: http://www.leigarden.hk/en/branches/branch.php?cid=4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leigarden.sgp/

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am - 3pm & 6pm - 11pm

22. Lerouy

Address: 3 Stanley St, Singapore 068722

Phone: 6221 3639

Website: https://www.lerouy.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RestaurantLerouy/

Opening hours: Noon to 2pm, 6.30pm to 10.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday

23. Ma Cuisine

Address: 38 Craig Road, Singapore 089676

Phone: 6224 1838

Website: http://macuisinesg.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/macuisinesingapore/

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 5pm - 11.45pm

24. Meta Restaurant

Address: 1 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089109

Phone: 6513 0898

Website: https://metarestaurant.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metasingapore/

Opening hours: Noon to 2.30pm, last order at 1.45pm (Wednesday to Friday), 6 to 11pm, last order at 9.45pm (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday

25. Nouri

Address: 72 Amoy Street, Singapore 069891

Phone: 6221 4148

Website: http://nouri.com.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/restaurantnouri

Opening hours: Monday and Saturday, 6pm - midnight, Tuesday to Friday, 11.30am - 3pm and 6pm - midnight

26. Putien (Kitchener Road)

Address: 127 Kitchener Road

Phone: 6336 2184

Website: www.putien.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PUTIEN.RESTAURANT/

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am-3pm & 5.30pm-10.30pm

27. Rhubarb

Address: 3 Duxton Hill Singapore 089589

Phone: 8127 5001

Website: www.rhubarb.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rhubarb­Le­Restaurant/1505748192995678

Instagram: @rhubarb_le_restaurant

Opening hours: Monday - Friday: Lunch: 11.45am - 2.30pm (Last order). Dinner: 6.30pm - 10.00pm (Last order). Saturday: Dinner: 6pm - 10.30pm (Last order)

28. Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Road)

Address: 76 Bras Basah Rd, Lobby Floor

Phone: 6338 6131

Website: https://www.shinjibykanesaka.com/raffles-place

Opening hours: Noon to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Closed on Sunday

29. Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road)

Address: 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore Lobby Level, Singapore 247911

Phone: 6884-8239

Website: http://www.shinjibykanesaka.com/stregis/index.html

Opening hours: Noon to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Closed on Sunday

30. Summer Palace

Address: Regent Singapore, Level 3, 1 Cuscaden Road, 249715

Phone: 6725 3288

Website: http://www.regenthotels.com/regent-singapore/dining/summer-palace

Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm to 2.30pm (Mon - Fri); Brunch: 11.30 am to 2.30pm (Sat - Sun; Dinner: 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm daily

31. Summer Pavilion

Address: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue

Phone: 6434 5286

Website: http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/singapore/dining/summer-pavilion

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SummerPavilionSingapore

Opening hours: Lunch - Daily, 11.30am - 2.30pm. Dinner - Daily, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tea Salon - Daily, 12pm to 10pm.

32. Sushi Ichi

Address: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

Phone: 6235 5514

Website: ginza-sushiichi.jp/english/shop/singapore.html

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ginzasushiichisg/

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday - 12pm - 14:30pm & 6pm - 11pm. Sunday - 6pm - 10pm. Closed on Monday

33. Sushi Kimura

Address: 390 Orchard Rd #01-07, Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871

Phone: 6734 3520

Website: www.sushikimura.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sushi.kimura.sg/

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 noon - 3pm and 7pm - 10pm. Closed on Monday

34. Table65

Address: 26 Sentosa Gateway, Hotel Michael, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 098138

Phone: 6577 7939

Website: https://www.rwsentosa.com/en/restaurants/table65

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Table65RWS/

Opening hours: 6 to 10.30pm (Thursday to Monday). Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

35. Terra Tokyo Italian

Address: 54 Tras Street, Singapore 078993

Phone: 9751 2145

Website: https://www.terraseita.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terraseita/

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: Noon - 2.30pm (last orders at 1.30pm), 6.30pm - 10.30pm (last orders at 9.30pm); Saturday: 6.30pm - 10.30pm (last orders at 9.30pm); Closed on Sunday

36. The Song of India

Address: 33 Scotts Road

Phone: 6836 0055

Website: thesongofindia.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesongofindia/

Instagram: @songofindia

Opening hours: Daily, Noon - 3pm & 6pm - 11pm

37. Vianney Massot Restaurant

Address: 39 Hongkong St, Singapore 059678

Phone: 6909 6360

Website: https://www.vianneymassot.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VianneyMassotSG/

Opening hours: Noon to 4pm, 1.30pm last order (Wednesday to Saturday), 6pm to midnight, last order 9pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday

RESTAURANTS WITH TWO STARS

1. Saint Pierre

Address: 1 Fullerton Road, 02-02B, One Fullerton, Singapore 049213

Phone: 6438 0887

Website: http://www.saintpierre.com.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saintpierrerestaurant/

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm (last seating 1.30pm), 6.30pm to 11pm (last seating 9pm). Closed on Sunday and Monday

2. Shisen Hanten

Address: Level 35, Orchard Wing, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road

Phone: 6831 6262, 6831 6266

Website: www.shisenhanten.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shisenhanten

Opening hours: Daily, Noon to 3pm & 6pm to 10pm

3. Shoukouwa

Address: 1, Fullerton Road, #02-02A, One Fullerton

Phone: 6423 9939

Website: www.shoukouwa.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shoukouwa/

Opening hours: Lunch (Tues to Sat), 11.30am - 3pm. Dinner (Tues to Sun), 6.30pm - 11pm. Closed on Mondays

4. Waku Ghin

Address: Level 2 Dining, L2­01 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Singapore 018956

Phone: 6688 8507

Website: www.marinabaysands.com/restaurants/celebrity­chefs/waku­ghin.html#chef­ bio

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wakughin

Opening hours: Daily dinner - two seatings, 5.30pm and 8pm

5. Zen

Address: 41 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089855

Phone: 6534 8880

Website: https://www.restaurantzen.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/restaurantzen.sgp/

Opening hours: 7pm to 10.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday

RESTAURANTS WITH THREE STARS

1. Les Amis

Address: 1 Scotts Road #01-16, Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208

Phone: 6733 2225

Website: www.lesamis.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/lesamisrestaurant

Instagram: @lesamisrestaurant

Opening hours: Lunch (Mon to Thur), Noon - 2pm; Dinner (Mon to Thur), 7pm - 9:30pm; Lunch (Fri to Sun) Noon ­ 2pm; Dinner (Fri to Sun) 6:30pm - 9:30pm. Closed on certain public holidays.

2. Odette

Address: 1 St Andrew's Road, #01­04, Singapore 059679

Phone: 6385 0498

Website: www.odetterestaurant.com

Facebook: facebook.com/odetterestaurant

Instagram: @odetterestaurant

Opening hours: Lunch, Noon - 1.30pm (last seating). Dinner, 7pm - 9pm (last seating), Monday (Dinner only); Tuesday to Saturday (lunch and dinner); closed on Sunday and public holidays