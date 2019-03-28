Seungri booked for distributing obscene photo in group chat

SEOUL - Former BigBang singer Seungri is in deeper trouble.

Already booked for procuring prostitutes for would-be investors of the Burning Sun club, he was booked by the police on Thursday (March 28) for distributing a secretly taken photo, reported The Korea Herald.

The 28-year-old shared the obscene photo with another artist and others in a group chat.

It is not known if the photo came from singer Jung Joon-young who was arrested last week over charges of taping women in sex acts, and sharing the footage.

The latest news come after Seungri had given an interview last week to explain that he was just an investor in Burning Sun. He said if illicit activities - from drug use to tax evasion - had occurred there, he was also a victim, as an investor.

His comments that he had arranged for women to party with Singapore socialite Kim Lim - daughter of billionaire Peter Lim - in the Arena club in 2015 drew a sharp rebuttal from her. Ms Lim said she had partied only with her friends at the club.

The K-pop scandal has so far seen the retirement of four artists, including Seungri and Jung. The nation's President Moon Jae-in has urged authorities to investigate the cases thoroughly while share prices of agencies linked to the artists have taken hits.