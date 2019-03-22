Jung Joon-young admits guilt

SEOUL • Singer Jung Joon-young (above), accused of filming 10 women in sex acts and sharing the videos, has admitted that he is guilty of all the charges levelled against him.

Yesterday, he turned up for a court hearing to determine whether an arrest warrant would be granted to the police.

Before a big crowd of reporters, Jung, 30, read from a statement, saying: "I am truly sorry. I admit to all charges against me.

"I bow my head in apology to the females who were victimised by my actions; to the females who suffered from... rumours online."

Jung, who had announced his retirement from show business, allegedly shared the videos in a group chat with other K-pop artists, including former BigBang singer Seungri and FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon.

Yesterday, Choi, 29, was booked by the police for offering a bribe to cover up a drink-driving incident in 2016.

Korean media said Jung's lawyer has also been booked for destroying evidence linked to the singer's illicit filming of a girlfriend in sex acts.

The scandals prompted South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to urge for thorough probes to be conducted.