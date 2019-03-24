Billionaire Peter Lim's daughter Kim says she is not involved in Seungri's scandals

On Saturday (March 23), in an interview with Korean daily Chosun Ilbo, former BigBang singer Seungri denied that he had asked his staff to procure prostitutes for foreign investors at nightclub Arena.

Referring to one message in particular, he clarified that he was looking only for women to hang out with a woman named "Kimmy".

He said she was the "daughter of a Singapore-born owner of a well-known football club" and a long-time friend of his.

While he did not identify who she was, speculation swirled that he was referring to socialite Kim Lim, whose billionaire father Peter Lim has a controlling stake in Spanish side Valencia.

On Saturday, Ms Lim wrote on Instagram to distance herself from the K-pop scandals that have seen four artists retire from show business. Seungri has been booked for providing sexual favours to would-be investors of the Burning Sun club.

The scandals began in January when a Burning Sun customer said he was assaulted by staff, triggering further reports linking artists to illegal acts, from taping of women in sex acts to bribery and gambling.

In her post, Ms Lim wrote: "Some time before the news broke, I received a phone call from Seungri. It turns out there has been a leaked conversation of him allegedly soliciting prostitutes for his investors.

"He asked me a few weird questions and hung up. I don't know why he called me and how I was involved in this saga at all. Needless to say, after the call, I was left completely confused. When this news broke out, Seungri said the chat is entirely fabricated and that it's fake news. However, the police later say it isn't."

Referring to a media statement released later by Seungri's lawyer, she noted: "The article suggested that he arranged for me to party together with other girls, whom he claims are not prostitutes. To clarify on Dec 9, 2015, I was in Korea with my friends from Singapore. We went to Club Arena... and Seungri arranged for a VIP table for our group.

"We partied by ourselves and left after. In no way were there other patrons or staff who accompanied our group. I certainly never asked for any 'girls' to party with me. This can be vouched for by the four people who were part of the group that night.

"I am embroiled in this matter simply because I happened to be there that night. I was simply at the wrong place and at the wrong time."

Ms Lim added: "Just to be clear, I had no inkling/idea of the alleged criminal activities going on in Burning Sun/Seungri's businesses before this saga broke out. I'm not involved in any way whatsoever."

She warned that "any media outlets which persist in reporting so will be hearing from my legal counsel".