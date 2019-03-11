BigBang singer Seungri booked for acting as an agent for prostitution

SEOUL - BigBang singer Seungri was slated to enlist for mandatory military service this month but a new police action has put that under doubt.

According to lifestyle portal allkpop, the authorities raided a club in probing Kakao Talk messages where he allegedly told an employee of his Burning Sun club to provide prostitutes to VIP customers.

The police later booked Seungri for acting as an agent for prostitution.

This is the latest blow to his image after online rumours swirled that his management agency had tried to dispose of incriminating evidence.