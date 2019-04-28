Sammi Cheng says it's time to move on and she will no longer talk about husband Andy Hui's cheating scandal

Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng said she will no longer talk about the scandal involving her husband Andy Hui, but will instead be focusing on her upcoming concerts.
HONG KONG - It's time to move on and look forward, Cantopop star Sammi Cheng posted on Sunday (April 28), adding that she would no longer discuss the cheating scandal involving her husband Andy Hui and actress Jacqueline Wong.

Cheng, who is scheduled to hold concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July, said she would focus her energies on her upcoming shows instead.

Referring to her concert, she wrote on her Instagram account: "There's not much time. It's time to pick up exercise and my focus again."

"Pardon me, I will not talk about his matter any more. I will not look back but look forward," she added.

Cheng, who uploaded a picture of herself along with the post, said since she has made a decision, she would allow time to do its work. Time will help the people involved in the situation to find a new path, she added.

There is a need to continue to live life normally, she said, to meet the friends one wishes to meet, to eat the food one wishes to eat and to continue to dearly love the things and people in one's life.

Her post comes nearly two weeks after a video showing Hui and Wong kissing in a taxi was published by Apple Daily on April 16. A tearful singer-songwriter Hui apologised at a press conference on the same day, while Wong issued an apology.

並沒有什麼魔法, 什麼一夜變藍天, 但恩典夠用. 過去這星期香港天氣都帶陰帶雨帶雷, 上星期有一夜晚,天空更忽然一下子被暗黑籠罩, 那股黑竟比黑更黑, 烈風暴雨好像咆哮, 那麼的令人畏懼. 今天終於稍微放晴,天空似鬆了一口氣，我相信藍天會回來. 想說, 既決定了, 餘下的, 就交給時間, 時間會幫助局中者走出一條新路, 但在時間面前人人平等, 時間不能跳格, 無論決定什麼事, “決定”與”目的地”之間的就是過程, 而往往就是在此等過程中, 讓人在當中慢慢學習,領悟, 直到抵達目的地. 事實上, 亦必須在「如常地生活當中」經歷修復和糾正過程, 不能浪費時光, 並帶著信心靜候將來. 如常生活代表什麼? 如常生活代表去做該做的事, 去履行工作任務,去見想見的朋友們, 去吃想吃的東西,去繼續熱愛生命中的人與事, 去做以往生活中會做的所有生活瑣事, 並且誠實面對在這過程中偶爾衍生的情緒感受, 這是必須的過程, 沒有捷徑啊. 日子; 還是要過的. 天父並沒有省卻或便宜這重要的學習（打磨人生) 的過程. 所以我說並沒有魔法, 必須經歴過程. 而”時間和空間是局中者最需要的.” 帶著盼望迎接這過程,就如同我要拾起精神去迎接我的演唱會 , 時間無多,拾回運動, 拾回專注, 是時候了. 請見諒, 不會再談論此事. 不回望, 向前看. 讓時間一步步帶領. #growthroughlife #經歷過才懂 #原來成長是不分年齢 #比成熟更成熟了 #感謝天父的帶領和恩典 #要如常地生活不能浪費光陰了 #要竭力收拾心態準備演唱會了
並沒有什麼魔法, 什麼一夜變藍天, 但恩典夠用. 過去這星期香港天氣都帶陰帶雨帶雷, 上星期有一夜晚,天空更忽然一下子被暗黑籠罩, 那股黑竟比黑更黑, 烈風暴雨好像咆哮, 那麼的令人畏懼. 今天終於稍微放晴,天空似鬆了一口氣，我相信藍天會回來. 想說, 既決定了, 餘下的, 就交給時間, 時間會幫助局中者走出一條新路, 但在時間面前人人平等, 時間不能跳格, 無論決定什麼事, “決定”與”目的地”之間的就是過程, 而往往就是在此等過程中, 讓人在當中慢慢學習,領悟, 直到抵達目的地. 事實上, 亦必須在「如常地生活當中」經歷修復和糾正過程, 不能浪費時光, 並帶著信心靜候將來. 如常生活代表什麼? 如常生活代表去做該做的事, 去履行工作任務,去見想見的朋友們, 去吃想吃的東西,去繼續熱愛生命中的人與事, 去做以往生活中會做的所有生活瑣事, 並且誠實面對在這過程中偶爾衍生的情緒感受, 這是必須的過程, 沒有捷徑啊. 日子; 還是要過的. 天父並沒有省卻或便宜這重要的學習（打磨人生) 的過程. 所以我說並沒有魔法, 必須經歴過程. 而”時間和空間是局中者最需要的.” 帶著盼望迎接這過程,就如同我要拾起精神去迎接我的演唱會 , 時間無多,拾回運動, 拾回專注, 是時候了. 請見諒, 不會再談論此事. 不回望, 向前看. 讓時間一步步帶領. #growthroughlife #經歷過才懂 #原來成長是不分年齢 #比成熟更成熟了 #感謝天父的帶領和恩典 #要如常地生活不能浪費光陰了 #要竭力收拾心態準備演唱會了

There was talk that Cheng would leave Hui but she signalled her willingness to forgive him in a post on April 18, quoting a biblical verse about how love never gives up.

這次 ,是我們婚姻中共同重要的一課。這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課, 也是往後婚姻路上學習到的一課. 我們在婚姻中走進更深處, 婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒. 人誰無過是老生常談,但事實確是如此啊。 在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點, 在婚姻歴煉中, 我深信經歷和教訓一定會幫助重回正軌, 生命更會更生. 這期間在我們彼此都最難捱的時刻, 握著手一起祈禱, 對我們的幫助極大. 今天, 肩上的重擔彷彿輕了很多. 只願一切快平息, 回歸平靜. 最後摯誠請求各大傳媒不要再等候和追訪我年紀老邁行動不便的父母. 沒有更多想表達了,今天以後,就只向前看, 在時間的見證中,繼續一步步前行. ❤️
這次 ,是我們婚姻中共同重要的一課。這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課, 也是往後婚姻路上學習到的一課. 我們在婚姻中走進更深處, 婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒. 人誰無過是老生常談,但事實確是如此啊。 在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點, 在婚姻歴煉中, 我深信經歷和教訓一定會幫助重回正軌, 生命更會更生. 這期間在我們彼此都最難捱的時刻, 握著手一起祈禱, 對我們的幫助極大. 今天, 肩上的重擔彷彿輕了很多. 只願一切快平息, 回歸平靜. 最後摯誠請求各大傳媒不要再等候和追訪我年紀老邁行動不便的父母. 沒有更多想表達了,今天以後,就只向前看, 在時間的見證中,繼續一步步前行. ❤️

