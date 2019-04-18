Sammi Cheng breaks silence as she forgives husband Andy Hui

Hong Kong pop star Sammi Cheng broke her silence two days after her husband, singer Andy Hui, was caught on camera kissing actress Jacqueline Wong in the back of a taxi.
Calling the incident "an important lesson in our marriage", Cheng, 46, said they need to face up to each other's flaws and not give up on themselves or the other party, signifying that she has forgiven Hui, 51, for his indiscretions.

She said a marriage consists not only of "the happiness and warmth" they give each other, but also embraces "each other's mistakes" and includes "mutual forgiveness".

Question marks over the marriage of Cantopop's golden couple had risen after Apple Daily uploaded on Tuesday (April 16) a video showing Hui and Wong kissing. Wong, 30, is the girlfriend of TVB actor Kenneth Ma.

In her post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Cheng added that she and Hui held hands and prayed together during these difficult times. She said the burden on her shoulders seem to have gotten lighter and hoped that calmness will return as the saga calms down.

She said the experiences and lessons from the incident will definitely help she and Hui to get their life back on track.

Cheng has also asked the media not to wait at the house of her elderly parents in attempts to interview them. She said she "will only look forward and continue to move forward step by step in the witness of time".

這次 ,是我們婚姻中共同重要的一課。這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課, 也是往後婚姻路上學習到的一課. 我們在婚姻中走進更深處, 婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒. 人誰無過是老生常談,但事實確是如此啊。 在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點, 在婚姻歴煉中, 我深信經歷和教訓一定會幫助重回正軌, 生命更會更生. 這期間在我們彼此都最難捱的時刻, 握著手一起祈禱, 對我們的幫助極大. 今天, 肩上的重擔彷彿輕了很多. 只願一切快平息, 回歸平靜. 最後摯誠請求各大傳媒不要再等候和追訪我年紀老邁行動不便的父母. 沒有更多想表達了,今天以後,就只向前看, 在時間的見證中,繼續一步步前行. ❤️
