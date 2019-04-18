Sammi Cheng breaks silence as she forgives husband Andy Hui

Hong Kong pop star Sammi Cheng has broken her silence two days after her husband, singer Andy Hui, was caught on camera kissing actress Jacqueline Wong in the back of a taxi.

Calling the incident "an important lesson in our marriage", Cheng, 46, said they need to face up to each other's flaws and not give up on themselves or the other party, signifying that she has forgiven Hui, 51, for his indiscretions.

She said a marriage consists not only of "the happiness and warmth" they give each other, but also embraces "each other's mistakes" and includes "mutual forgiveness".

Question marks over the marriage of Cantopop's golden couple had risen after Apple Daily uploaded on Tuesday (April 16) a video showing Hui and Wong kissing. Wong, 30, is the girlfriend of TVB actor Kenneth Ma.

In her post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Cheng added that she and Hui held hands and prayed together during these difficult times. She said the burden on her shoulders seem to have gotten lighter and hoped that calmness will return as the saga calms down.

She said the experiences and lessons from the incident will definitely help she and Hui to get their life back on track.

Cheng has also asked the media not to wait at the house of her elderly parents in attempts to interview them. She said she "will only look forward and continue to move forward step by step in the witness of time".