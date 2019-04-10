'Men who looked like gangsters threatened my mother,' said man who broke K-pop scandal

SEOUL - The current K-pop scandal has forced four artists to quit showbiz, and life has not been easy either for the man who tipped off the authorities.

Speaking on a Korean news show, Mr Kim Sang-kyo said his mother had been threatened.

Back in January, he revealed that he was assaulted by an employee at the Burning Sun club that is linked to BigBang singer Seungri.

The resulting probe by the authorities soon opened a big can of worms, from allegations of artists filming women in sex acts to claims of policemen taking bribes to cover up drink-driving.

There was also talk of tax evasion and embezzlement of money.

Four artists - Seungri, Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon and Junhyung - have left the industry. Jung has been arrested and the police have booked several artists for offences.

According to portal soompi, Mr Kim said: "It's been really tough. There are so many problems, and not enough time to take care of them all.

"Burning Sun sued me, and I heard that they went to my mother and threatened her.

"She told me that people who looked like gangsters came to her saying that her son did something wrong, so we needed to settle.

"When my mother told me about this, I had such a heavy heart."