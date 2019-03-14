Highlight's Junhyung quits, admits he viewed Jung Joon-young' sex videos

SEOUL - The fallout from K-pop singer Jung Joon-young's secret taping of women in sex acts has forced another artist to quit showbiz.

Jung's withdrawal is now joined by that of boyband Highlight's Junhyung who has admitted that he viewed the footage shared by Jung.

Junhyung reportedly was questioned by the police on March 13, as part of a probe into Jung's activities, reported portal allkpop. Jung is alleged to have taped sex acts involving 10 women.

The statement further stated that Junhyung is aware that this incident "is not one that can be forgiven, and that he feels greatly apologetic towards fans of Highlight for breaking their trust and repaying their love with disappointment.

"In order to take responsibility for his actions and prevent further damage to the group's image, Junhyung will leave Highlight as of March 14, 2019."