K-pop scandal: Seungri, Jung Joon-young surrender mobile phones to police

SEOUL - Both Seungri and Jung Joon-young have turned in their mobile phones to the authorities, they told reporters on Friday (March 15), after questioning by the police.

Seungri has been booked for procuring prostitutes for VIP customers of his Burning Sun club while Jung allegedly shared sex videos with artists, including Seungri, via a group chat. Ten women were reportedly filmed without their knowledge.

According to various Korean media sources, Seungri, 28, who has quit boyband BigBang, said he had asked for a deferment of his enlistment for military service, which was slated for this month.

"I am putting in a request for the conscription delay today. If I'm allowed, I want to fulfill my responsibility in cooperating with the investigation," he said.

On Thursday, his police questioning lasted 16 hours, almost double the duration of a previous interview in February.

Police are also looking into allegations of drug use, rape, tax evasion and ties with law enforcement surrounding the club.

Jung, 30, who has also announced his withdrawal from showbiz, told the media once again on Friday that he was apologetic over what had happened.

His questioning took 21 hours.

There has been talk that Jung, who secretly filmed a girlfriend a few years ago, had told the police then that he had lost his mobile phone. The case was dropped over lack of evidence.

The fallout from the scandal has also seen the retirement of two other K-pop artists - rock band FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon and boyband Highlight's Junhyung.