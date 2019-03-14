K-pop rocked by new scandal, fans ask FT Island's leader Choi Jong-hoon to quit

SEOUL - Yet another K-pop artist is in the hot seat, after fans were shocked by recent reports of what singer Jung Joon-young and BigBang singer Seungri had allegedly done.

Even as the police have called in Jung and Seungri for questioning today (March 14) over Jung's illicit video-taping of women in sex acts and Seungri's procurement of prostitutes for VIP clients of his club, fans of FT Island are now calling for the removal of Choi Jong-hoon from the rock band.

Fans are upset over reports that Choi was on a group chat where Jung shared his sex videos.

According to Korean media sources, there is also speculation that Choi might have bribed the police to not reveal his drink-driving in 2016.

Local broadcaster SBS reported that Choi, Jung, Seungri and others were involved in a discussion over how to keep the drink-driving under wraps, including bribery.

Fans have also hit out at Choi for keeping mum amid the rumours, and the band's management FNC for not addressing the various issues.

In their statement, the fans noted that "as a leader, he has disgraced FT Island's image and is expected to negatively affect their activities. We strongly demand as of March 13, 2019 that Choi Jong-hoon be removed, not suspended, from the group."

Related Story Why fans continue to defend BigBang's Seungri

In a bid to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control, FNC has now stated that Choi will be cooperating with police investigations and will stop all FT Island activities.