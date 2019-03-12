Seungri reportedly among recipients of sex videos sent by singer Jung Joon-young

SEOUL (The Korea Herald) - BigBang singer Seungri, who announced his exit from show business on March 11 amid a probe into procurement of prostitutes for his club customers, is now linked to a new scandal.

Jung Joon-young, 29, a K-pop singer, illicitly taped sex videos and shared them via mobile messenger group chats that included Seungri, local broadcaster SBS reported on March 11.

The chats show that 10 women had been secretly filmed, the broadcaster said.

Jung is also reportedly included in a group chat in which Seungri allegedly told his Burning Sun club employee to procure sexual favours for clients.

Seungri has been booked by the police as an agent for prostitution.

In the latest revelation, Jung, around end-2015, reportedly told his friend that he had sex with a woman. When his friend asked for a video clip as proof, Jung sent a three-second clip, according to SBS.

Jung also reportedly shared photographs and videos of women who were unconscious, and footage of body parts of waitresses in hostess bars.

Jung's agency said it was checking facts with him.

The police have been provided with the evidence but have yet to start an investigation into Jung's acts, SBS said.