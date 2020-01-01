Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post

In the last hours of 2019, late actor Godfrey Gao's girlfriend broke her silence on his death with an Instagram post.

Bella Su, a 23-year-old influencer, said they would "never be apart" and that he was "heaven's most wonderful gift to me".

The Taiwan-born Canadian model-actor died last November after he collapsed while filming a Chinese sports variety series titled Chase Me. He was 35.

On Dec 31 (Tuesday), Su wrote in Chinese on her Instagram account, which was made private after Gao's death but is now public again: "You are heaven's most wonderful gift to me, thank you for everything you taught me. I've experienced fullness in my life and from now I'll carry your light and your eternal love and we shall never part."

She added in English: "Your love made my life whole. Through our love we will never be apart."

She also gave thanks for the love and support she has received, and wrote: "I will be strong for us and I hope I can be given time and space for my life to be on track once more."

The post was accompanied by three photos, including two of Gao and Su. In one of the photos, taken against a sunset, Gao is seen resting his head on Su while she lies on his chest. In the other, the couple strike a pose while skiing.

Gao had reportedly planned to propose to Su at a dinner with both their parents that was meant to be held just one day after his death on Nov 27.



Godfrey Gao was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend Bella Su on Nov 28, 2019. PHOTOS: BELLA SU/ INSTAGRAM, GODFREY GAO/INSTAGRAM



Related Story Godfrey Gao's friends make sure his dad is not lonely during festive period

Su was seen by Gao's side, along with his family, during the entirety of his funeral proceedings in Taiwan. She also accompanied his family to collect his body from China.

Not long after Gao's death, Su changed the information in her Instagram account bio. In what seemed to be a dedication to him, she wrote: "Whatever we are, you and I will always collide."